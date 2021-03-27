New York Mets
Jerry Blevins fans Hinojosa | 03/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 50m
Jerry Blevins uses a nasty off-speed pitch to strike out C.J. Hinojosa to secure the Mets' 8-3 win over the Astros
Mets Win 8-3 in Final Spring Matchup Against Astros
by: Aaron Valentino — Mets Merized Online 31m
The Mets faced the Houston Astros for the final time this spring and won by a final score of 8-3. The Mets bats continue to stay hot. On the MoundThe Mets have expressed a couple of times thi
Mets Blast Houston in Spring Matchup
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 50m
3/27/21: Dom Smith homered twice, Pete Alonso crushed a two-run homer to back Joey Lucchesi’s solid outing in a 8-3 Mets win.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...
Mike Montgomery still in hunt for 5th spot with Mets - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 1h
If the Mets fifth starter role is in fact a competition, then Joey Lucchesi has the inside track. But Luis Rojas still sees Mike Montgomery as a viable option to join the Mets rotation.
Mack's Mock Pick #55 - RHP - Shane Panzini
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Shane Panzini RHP 6-3 220 Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ) Mack's spin - I have this kid a lot higher than most...
Report: Mets hopeful of re-signing Francisco Lindor before start of season
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The New York Mets are reportedly hopeful of reaching an agreement on a contract extension with Francisco Lindor before Opening Day.
James McCann Q&A: New Mets catcher buying Steve Cohen’s World Series talk
by: View author archive email the author follow — New York Post 3h
Post columnist Steve Serby caught up with new Mets catcher James McCann for some spring training Q&A. Q: Who was your boyhood idol? A: Kobe Bryant. I grew up in Southern California, and I
Fans shelling out big bucks for Yankees, Mets home openers
by: Rich Calder — New York Post 4h
Mets and Yankee fans are getting grand-slammed — in their wallets — as they try to buy rare tickets for their teams’ home openers. As fans return to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field for the
Tweets
Dominic Smith not counting on sudden DH rule change https://t.co/lU2wMjO7s4Blogger / Podcaster
The churve was working for @JoeyFuego44. 🔥Official Team Account
The Mets used the opener strategy to perfection today, beating the Astros 8-3 https://t.co/uWBo1DzpSLTV / Radio Network
Praise from one of the best... thank you Howie! That is humbling and extremely satisfying! 🙏🏼Rookie @Anthony_Recker is doing an excellent job working with @WayneRandazzo on Mets TV this weekend. Definite prospect. Of course, Wayne does a terrific job in any medium.TV / Radio Personality
Joey Lucchesi had starting experience, but only pitched in three games for the Padres in 2020. This spring for the Mets, he allowed only four runs over 13 innings. That’s a 2.77 ERA. Pretty good introduction.Beat Writer / Columnist
