Dominic Smith on approach, season | 03/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Dominic Smith talks about his approach at the plate during Spring Training and staying consistent as he prepares for the 2021 season
Is Francisco Lindor Worth Over $300 Million In Salary?
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 10m
The New York Mets have a star in Francisco Lindor. But, is he worth over $300 million in salary that he is seeking?
Jacob Barnes whiffs two | 03/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 23m
Jacob Barnes tossed one strong inning, striking out two batters in his opening start against the Astros
Jacob deGrom Has His Final Tune Up And Can’t Wait For The Start Of The Season By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @NYEXTRA.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 30m
There are many reasons Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball and his talented pitching arm is the biggest part of that but his will to always get better and his […]
Valuable bench player Jonathan Villar not likely to start season on IL | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 32m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Utilityman Jonathan Villar has been out with a groin issue, but the Mets are "not really" concerned that he will have to start the season on the injured list, manager Luis Rojas
Mets piggyback Barnes, Lucchesi in possible pitching blueprint - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 50m
With spring training winding down, the Mets took a stab at using an opener.
How bad are the Orioles? MATT HARVEY is their #2 Starter LOL
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Oh man Orioles you really must suck beyond belief of you have done zero homework. You have yet to see Matt pitch with runners on base. I feel bad for you because you have no idea how bad the meltdowns are and how quickly they come. You get access...
Lindor Starts, Smith/Alonso Puts Away Astros in Mets 8-3 Victory
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets offense was rolling on all cylinders during their 8-3 win against the Houston Astros. 12 hits, 5 for extra bases, helped support another terrific outing from Joey Lucchesi. He had some help from Jacob Barnes, who struck out two as...
