Jeff McNeil is the Mets’ primary second baseman for the 2021 season
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
After Robinson Cano’s suspension, Jeff McNeil is primed to settle into the second base role.
So Many Ways to Lose
by: A Poetic Slice of Life — Talkin' Mets 21m
Mike Silva is joined by author and Mets fan Devin Gordon. Devin's book "So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazin' True Story of the New York Mets—the Best Worst Team in Sports" brings a charm and life to the difficult history of the New York Mets....
Sterling or Scully: Wayne calls a Dom Smith Home Run
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Wayne is currently ranked #2 best play by play guy in New York Baseball, trailing only Howie Rose. This call was off to a great start…..but then….well you’ll hear it… Dead center. Off the batter’s eye. 😳@TheRealSmith2_ did mean things to this...
Mack - Top 5 Second Basemen (Projected Round Pick) in 2021 Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
1. Max Ferguson (projected 2nd round) 2B 6-1 180 Tennessee 2020 Tennessee stat li...
The Mets Should Not Prioritize Francisco Lindor Over Michael Conforto
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
The Mets are prioritizing a huge deal for Francisco Lindor over extending Michael Conforto. Ben Fadden explains why that is a poor strategy.
Walking the Line Between Fandom and Journalism
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Also, Lucchesi rolls, Lindor, Pete, and Dom power Mets to win over Astros
Recently Available Players Who Could Bolster Mets’ Depth
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2h
Late in spring training, as teams sort out their roster decisions, players become available either by being released or exercising options they may have run their contracts. With just a couple of
The son also rises: Ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter comes full circle as 20-year-old Jack dominates in college | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch — NJ.com 3h
Former New York Yankees and New York Mets hurler Al Leiter is watching with pride as his son Jack carves up college hitters at Vanderbilt.
Among tracked pitches this spring, Jacob Barnes is averaging 94.1 mph on his 4-seam FB w/ an avg. spin rate of 2533 RPM. Among 229 pitchers who threw a min. 150 4-seamers in 2020, only 11 had an avg. velocity of 94+ mph & an avg. spin rate of 2500+ RPM. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The latest Talkin #Mets is up! @DevinGordonX joins me to talk about his book "So Many Ways to Lose" -- what other podcast has a look at Bobby Bonilla! listen now at https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #Mets #nymetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Today’s lineupSuper Fan
-
Mets lineup for today:Today’s starting lineup. #LGM https://t.co/Zc0ohNqn4VBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @psaundersdp: Thanks to our panelists: @Buster_ESPN, @spillygoat19, @CherryCreekBB coach Marc Johnson, @MLBNetwork's Harold Reynolds and @SeanKeeler. Here's our cover for the Sunday section. https://t.co/aIGpaRPTkBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here's what happened yesterday in Mets land https://t.co/4dX01XFxqcTV / Radio Network
