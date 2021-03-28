New York Mets
Spring Training Game Thread: Mets vs. Marlins, 1:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 45m
MIAMI MARLINS (13-5) vs. NEW YORK METS (11-10)Sunday, March 28, 2021 • 1:05 p.m.Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium • Jupiter, FLLHP Daniel Castano (1-1, 5.23) vs. LHP Mike Montgomery (0-0, 1.00)
Gameday: Mets @ Marlins 1:05 pm 3/28/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41m
The Mets travel to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, FL to take on the Miami Marlins at 1:05 PM today. Today's Lineup: LF...
The Mets and Braves and how all triples are not created equally
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 58m
The Mets have a better team on paper than the Braves. That’s not just my opinion or Matt’s opinion, as FanGraphs has them projected for a higher win total, too. As of this morning, the Mets had 92 …
Mets NL East Sunday Battleground: 2021 season predictions
by: Zachary Rotman — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The National League East projects to be one of, if not the hardest division to win in all of baseball. Legitimate cases can be made for all five teams to m...
So Many Ways to Lose
by: A Poetic Slice of Life — Talkin' Mets 2h
Mike Silva is joined by author and Mets fan Devin Gordon. Devin's book "So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazin' True Story of the New York Mets—the Best Worst Team in Sports" brings a charm and life to the difficult history of the New York Mets....
Sterling or Scully: Wayne calls a Dom Smith Home Run
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Wayne is currently ranked #2 best play by play guy in New York Baseball, trailing only Howie Rose. This call was off to a great start…..but then….well you’ll hear it… Dead center. Off the batter’s eye. 😳@TheRealSmith2_ did mean things to this...
Jeff McNeil is the Mets’ primary second baseman for the 2021 season
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
After Robinson Cano’s suspension, Jeff McNeil is primed to settle into the second base role.
The Mets Should Not Prioritize Francisco Lindor Over Michael Conforto
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
The Mets are prioritizing a huge deal for Francisco Lindor over extending Michael Conforto. Ben Fadden explains why that is a poor strategy.
New Post: Puma: Mike Piazza to Increase Presence with Mets https://t.co/oixXDGqxT1 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
Great piece by BobI spent an hour on the phone with @AlLeiter22 talking about his supernova son. Jack Leiter is only 20, throwing in the upper 90s, destroying college hitters at Vanderbilt. Can’t wait to someday see him in The Show #Yankees #Mets https://t.co/zJBYUc8dp8Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Albeit in a spring game, the opener strategy worked about as well as the Mets could have hoped. You'll almost certainly see it again next month: https://t.co/rJ1pyEw6ACBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Mets: Hearing that Mike Piazza will increase his presence with the Mets, taking on some community relations and marketing responsibilities plus building relationships with players. Piazza was in camp for a few days as a guest instructor.Beat Writer / Columnist
Dark Knight update: With Harvey lining up as the No. 2 starter, his current trajectory has him starting vs. #Yankees on April 26 in BAL and facing #Mets in a May 12 matinee (12:10 first pitch) at Citi Field. Volatile time of year, however, with multiple off days and weather.The Orioles are sticking with a 5-man rotation for now. John Means is scheduled to pitch Game 6 at New York. That means if there are no weather issues, Matt Harvey will start the home opener on April 8 at Camden Yards.Beat Writer / Columnist
I spent an hour on the phone with @AlLeiter22 talking about his supernova son. Jack Leiter is only 20, throwing in the upper 90s, destroying college hitters at Vanderbilt. Can’t wait to someday see him in The Show #Yankees #Mets https://t.co/zJBYUc8dp8Beat Writer / Columnist
