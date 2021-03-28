New York Mets
New York Mets focusing on Francisco Lindor extension
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
The clock is ticking for the New York Mets. They have several players that they would like to extend, with trade acquisition Francisco Lindor as the bigges...
Mets owner sends funny tweet about dinner with Francisco Lindor
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 2m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sent a funny tweet after a report surfaced that he had dinner with Francisco Lindor
Mets’ Staff Lit Up in 10-2 Loss to Marlins
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 2m
The Mets fell 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium after the Fish notched 15 hits off of New York's pitching staff.The bullpen was lit up by Miami. Dellin Betances was the
Francisco Lindor, Mets owner Steve Cohen meet for dinner amid extension discussions
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m
It sure sounds like an extension could happen before the season begins on Thursday.
Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Star, Steve Cohen Had Dinner Amid Contract Talks
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 26m
The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor remain engaged on contract extension talks. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the superstar and team owner Steve Cohen had dinner ...
Mets notes: Jeff McNeil's fire, Dom Smith's defense, Francisco Lindor's morale | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 31m
One of the most cliched terms in professional sports is when an athlete claims that there is not a larger critic of their game than themselves. When it comes
Mack's Mock Pick #56 - SS - Jose Torres
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 33m
Jose Torres Mack's spin - Torres is flat out the best defensive shortstop in this draft. That alone warrants a pick in, at least, the fir...
Orioles #2 Starter Matt Harvey pitched against PIT – how’d he do? You’ll look
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Happy Harvey Day folks, and it’s the day after The Dark Knight’s birthday – and he was just named the Orioles #2 starter (really?? really.) so you know he went to bed early and was totally prepped for today’s game! As with much of the spring, good...
Rojas on McNeil, Smith and Lindor | 03/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas describes how Francisco Lindor makes the team better, how Jeff McNeil's hitting has improved and how Dom Smith can play first
