New York Mets

Call To The Pen

New York Mets focusing on Francisco Lindor extension

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

The clock is ticking for the New York Mets. They have several players that they would like to extend, with trade acquisition Francisco Lindor as the bigges...

Larry Brown Sports
56950772_thumbnail

Mets owner sends funny tweet about dinner with Francisco Lindor

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 2m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sent a funny tweet after a report surfaced that he had dinner with Francisco Lindor

Mets Merized
60116828_thumbnail

Mets’ Staff Lit Up in 10-2 Loss to Marlins

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets fell 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium after the Fish notched 15 hits off of New York's pitching staff.The bullpen was lit up by Miami. Dellin Betances was the

Amazin' Avenue
60223582_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor, Mets owner Steve Cohen meet for dinner amid extension discussions

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m

It sure sounds like an extension could happen before the season begins on Thursday.

Bleacher Report
60223477_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Star, Steve Cohen Had Dinner Amid Contract Talks

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 26m

The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor remain engaged on contract extension talks. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the superstar and team owner Steve Cohen had dinner ...

Metro News
60220862_thumbnail

Mets notes: Jeff McNeil's fire, Dom Smith's defense, Francisco Lindor's morale | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 31m

One of the most cliched terms in professional sports is when an athlete claims that there is not a larger critic of their game than themselves. When it comes

Mack's Mets
60223344_thumbnail

Mack's Mock Pick #56 - SS - Jose Torres

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 33m

  Jose Torres Mack's spin -  Torres is flat out the best defensive shortstop in this draft. That alone warrants a pick in, at least, the fir...

The Mets Police
60222724_thumbnail

Orioles #2 Starter Matt Harvey pitched against PIT – how’d he do? You’ll look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Happy Harvey Day folks, and it’s the day after The Dark Knight’s birthday – and he was just named the Orioles #2 starter (really?? really.) so you know he went to bed early and was totally prepped for today’s game! As with much of the spring, good...

Film Room
60222338_thumbnail

Rojas on McNeil, Smith and Lindor | 03/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Luis Rojas describes how Francisco Lindor makes the team better, how Jeff McNeil's hitting has improved and how Dom Smith can play first

