New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
60223582_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor, Mets owner Steve Cohen meet for dinner amid extension discussions

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

It sure sounds like an extension could happen before the season begins on Thursday.

Bleacher Report
60223477_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Star, Steve Cohen Had Dinner Amid Contract Talks

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 16m

The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor remain engaged on contract extension talks. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the superstar and team owner Steve Cohen had dinner ...

Metro News
60220862_thumbnail

Mets notes: Jeff McNeil's fire, Dom Smith's defense, Francisco Lindor's morale | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 20m

One of the most cliched terms in professional sports is when an athlete claims that there is not a larger critic of their game than themselves. When it comes

Mack's Mets
60223344_thumbnail

Mack's Mock Pick #56 - SS - Jose Torres

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 22m

  Jose Torres Mack's spin -  Torres is flat out the best defensive shortstop in this draft. That alone warrants a pick in, at least, the fir...

The Mets Police
60222724_thumbnail

Orioles #2 Starter Matt Harvey pitched against PIT – how’d he do? You’ll look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 57m

Happy Harvey Day folks, and it’s the day after The Dark Knight’s birthday – and he was just named the Orioles #2 starter (really?? really.) so you know he went to bed early and was totally prepped for today’s game! As with much of the spring, good...

Film Room
60222338_thumbnail

Rojas on McNeil, Smith and Lindor | 03/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Luis Rojas describes how Francisco Lindor makes the team better, how Jeff McNeil's hitting has improved and how Dom Smith can play first

Call To The Pen

New York Mets focusing on Francisco Lindor extension

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

The clock is ticking for the New York Mets. They have several players that they would like to extend, with trade acquisition Francisco Lindor as the bigges...

Mets Junkies
60222214_thumbnail

Breaking Down: Joey Lucchesi Final Spring Start

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

Joey Lucchesi made his final push to make the Mets in yesterday’s outing. Technically it wasn’t a start as Lucchesi came in after “opener” Jacob Barnes. Joey Lucchesi was splendid and in my opinion earned the spot on the Mets roster. So let’s break...

