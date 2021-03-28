Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Mets notify 6 veterans that they will not make club

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 53m

Jerry Blevins, Jerad Eickhoff, Caleb Joseph, José Peraza, Mallex Smith and Arodys Vizcaíno have each been notified that they will not be making the Major League roster. Unfortunately due to some injuries, Vizcaino only made two appearances however...

The Mets Police
Mets Roster Moves

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19m

Even though I am presently a member of the Baltimore Orioles, my friend and teammate Matt Harvey long ago taught me that it’s ok to be on one major league team and root for another (Matt loves his Yankees!). So here’s some news from the Mets.  I...

Newsday
Mets owner Steve Cohen, Francisco Lindor do dinner but is a big contract extension on the menu? | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 20m

JUPITER, Fla. — Mets owner Steve Cohen and shortstop Francisco Lindor had dinner together Saturday night, sources said, a potentially critical meeting in the final days of their contract extension tal

Mack's Mets
Press Release: METS ROSTER MOVES

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 21m

  FLUSHING, N.Y., March 28, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that LHP Jerry Blevins , RHP Jerad Eickhoff , catcher Caleb Joseph , in...

Mets Merized
Jerry Blevins, Arodys Vizcaino Among Latest Group of Roster Cuts

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 26m

The New York Mets announced following Sunday afternoon's 10-2 loss to the Miami Marlins that the following players have been informed they have not made the 2021 Opening Day roster:Left-hand

Lohud
NY Mets: Steve Cohen, Francisco Linder dined together, McNeil's fire

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 28m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and star shortstop Francisco Lindor had dinner on Saturday night. The Mets have until Opening Day to extend Lindor.

Barstool Sports
Steve Cohen And Francisco Lindor Apparently Had Dinner Together Last Night To Discuss Lindor's Contract Extension. Cohen Got The Ravioli, Lindor Got The Chicken Parm, And I Got A Boner While Reading This Report | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 46m

I mean come on, you can't have a bunch of tweets about the Mets potentially locking up a superstar for the next decade highlighted by a bunch of Italian food and expect someone like me not to have blo...

Empire Sports Media
Montgomery, Diaz Struggle in New York Mets 10-2 Loss to the Marlins

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 53m

The New York Mets had to decide Mike Montgomery's future, and his outing against the Miami Marlins did not help. Montgomery needed 60 pitches to get through 2.2 innings, where he allowed five runs on six hits. The fish wasted no time in the first...

