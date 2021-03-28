Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
60226492_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor, Steve Cohen meet with contract deadline soon - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 41m

Mets fans hope Lindor’s contract extension was discussed, but the only thing we know so far is what the two ordered.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Metro News
60227049_thumbnail

Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 6m

Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did...

Mets Junkies
60226997_thumbnail

Mets release Montgomery

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 7m

After a bad outing today, the Mets have released left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery. Montgomery had an option to opt out in his contract. Montgomery appeared in four games this Spring and pitched to a 6.14 ERA in 7.1 innings. While he was hit...

New York Post
60226510_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor dines with Steve Cohen as massive Mets contract looks promising

by: Mike Puma New York Post 40m

JUPITER Fla. — Will dessert be something from the $300 million menu? As Francisco Lindor and the Mets discuss a contract extension, the All-Star shortstop had dinner with team owner Steve Cohen on

New York Mets Videos

Twitter Q&A with Steve Cohen

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

Wayne Randazzo asks Steve Cohen questions from fans on Twitter in this exclusive Q&A.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and sub...

MLB: Mets.com
60225735_thumbnail

Blevins not on Mets roster, but not retiring

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

Popular reliever Jerry Blevins may not have made the Mets’ Opening Day roster, but he’s not abandoning his goal of returning to the Majors in 2021. Blevins said Sunday that he intends to report to the Mets’ alternate site once camp breaks in Florida.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Amazin' Avenue
60225695_thumbnail

Mets’ latest round of roster cuts includes Jerry Blevins, Arodys Vizcaíno

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The team informed several players that they won’t be making the Opening Day roster.

The Mets Police
60225278_thumbnail

Mets Roster Moves

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Even though I am presently a member of the Baltimore Orioles, my friend and teammate Matt Harvey long ago taught me that it’s ok to be on one major league team and root for another (Matt loves his Yankees!). So here’s some news from the Mets.  I...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets