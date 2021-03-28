New York Mets
Mets release Montgomery
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 32s
After a bad outing today, the Mets have released left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery. Montgomery had an option to opt out in his contract. Montgomery appeared in four games this Spring and pitched to a 6.14 ERA in 7.1 innings. While he was hit...
Francisco Lindor dines with Steve Cohen as massive Mets contract looks promising
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 33m
JUPITER Fla. — Will dessert be something from the $300 million menu? As Francisco Lindor and the Mets discuss a contract extension, the All-Star shortstop had dinner with team owner Steve Cohen on
Francisco Lindor, Steve Cohen meet with contract deadline soon - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 34m
Mets fans hope Lindor’s contract extension was discussed, but the only thing we know so far is what the two ordered.
Twitter Q&A with Steve Cohen
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Wayne Randazzo asks Steve Cohen questions from fans on Twitter in this exclusive Q&A.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and sub...
Blevins not on Mets roster, but not retiring
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
Popular reliever Jerry Blevins may not have made the Mets’ Opening Day roster, but he’s not abandoning his goal of returning to the Majors in 2021. Blevins said Sunday that he intends to report to the Mets’ alternate site once camp breaks in Florida.
Mets’ latest round of roster cuts includes Jerry Blevins, Arodys Vizcaíno
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The team informed several players that they won’t be making the Opening Day roster.
Mets Roster Moves
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Even though I am presently a member of the Baltimore Orioles, my friend and teammate Matt Harvey long ago taught me that it’s ok to be on one major league team and root for another (Matt loves his Yankees!). So here’s some news from the Mets. I...
Mets owner Steve Cohen, Francisco Lindor do dinner but is a big contract extension on the menu? | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
JUPITER, Fla. — Mets owner Steve Cohen and shortstop Francisco Lindor had dinner together Saturday night, sources said, a potentially critical meeting in the final days of their contract extension tal
