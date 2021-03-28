Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jerry Blevins Sticking Around

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 54m

After missing the pandemic season and becoming a budding TV star commentator, Jerry Blevins decided he wanted one last crack at a ring. There was only one catch. He only wanted to be a Met. After a…

Newsday
60228118_thumbnail

Mad Bum gets opener for D-backs; Kluber is Yanks' No. 2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 29m

The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to open the season in familiar fashion: with Mad Bum on the mound.Madison Bumgarner was tabbed by manager Torey Lovullo to make his second straight opening day start

MLB Trade Rumors
59998656_thumbnail

Mets Notes: Lindor, Montgomery, Roster Cuts

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Mets owner Steve Cohen had dinner with Francisco Lindor on Saturday night, ostensibly to see if they could close the &hellip;

Mets Merized
60116828_thumbnail

Mets Release LHP Mike Montgomery

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

The New York Mets announced on Sunday night that they have released left-hander Mike Montgomery. The veteran had an opt-out deadline of today, March 28, in his minor league deal with the team.

Amazin' Avenue
60227304_thumbnail

Mets release Mike Montgomery

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The lefty struggled in his final spring outing with the Mets.

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: Mets roster move March 28

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 28, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has released LHP Mike Montgomery. The Mets now have 31 players in major league camp.

Metro News
60227049_thumbnail

Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2h

Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did...

Mets Junkies
60226997_thumbnail

Mets release Montgomery

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

After a bad outing today, the Mets have released left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery. Montgomery had an option to opt out in his contract. Montgomery appeared in four games this Spring and pitched to a 6.14 ERA in 7.1 innings. While he was hit...

