Mets release veteran lefty Mike Montgomery as Opening Day roster becomes more clear | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 42m
JUPITER, Fla. — The Mets released veteran lefthander Mike Montgomery on Sunday night, one in a series of roster moves that brought the final details of the Opening Day roster into focus. The Mets have
Mad Bum gets opener for D-backs; Kluber is Yanks' No. 2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 24m
The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to open the season in familiar fashion: with Mad Bum on the mound.Madison Bumgarner was tabbed by manager Torey Lovullo to make his second straight opening day start
Jerry Blevins Sticking Around
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 49m
After missing the pandemic season and becoming a budding TV star commentator, Jerry Blevins decided he wanted one last crack at a ring. There was only one catch. He only wanted to be a Met. After a…
Mets Notes: Lindor, Montgomery, Roster Cuts
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen had dinner with Francisco Lindor on Saturday night, ostensibly to see if they could close the …
Mets Release LHP Mike Montgomery
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets announced on Sunday night that they have released left-hander Mike Montgomery. The veteran had an opt-out deadline of today, March 28, in his minor league deal with the team.
Mets release Mike Montgomery
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The lefty struggled in his final spring outing with the Mets.
Press release: Mets roster move March 28
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., March 28, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has released LHP Mike Montgomery. The Mets now have 31 players in major league camp.
Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did...
Mets release Montgomery
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
After a bad outing today, the Mets have released left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery. Montgomery had an option to opt out in his contract. Montgomery appeared in four games this Spring and pitched to a 6.14 ERA in 7.1 innings. While he was hit...
