Mets’ Jeff McNeil isn’t taking his shaky spring lightly
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 50m
JUPITER, Fla. — Jeff McNeil isn’t taking his underwhelming spring training lightly. The competitor within the fiery Mets infielder wants to succeed regardless of the stakes, and according to
Mad Bum gets opener for D-backs; Kluber is Yanks' No. 2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to open the season in familiar fashion: with Mad Bum on the mound.Madison Bumgarner was tabbed by manager Torey Lovullo to make his second straight opening day start
Jerry Blevins Sticking Around
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
After missing the pandemic season and becoming a budding TV star commentator, Jerry Blevins decided he wanted one last crack at a ring. There was only one catch. He only wanted to be a Met. After a…
Mets Notes: Lindor, Montgomery, Roster Cuts
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Mets owner Steve Cohen had dinner with Francisco Lindor on Saturday night, ostensibly to see if they could close the …
Mets Release LHP Mike Montgomery
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 3h
The New York Mets announced on Sunday night that they have released left-hander Mike Montgomery. The veteran had an opt-out deadline of today, March 28, in his minor league deal with the team.
Mets release Mike Montgomery
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The lefty struggled in his final spring outing with the Mets.
Press release: Mets roster move March 28
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
FLUSHING, N.Y., March 28, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has released LHP Mike Montgomery. The Mets now have 31 players in major league camp.
Todd Frazier opts out of Pirates deal - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3h
Todd Frazier is a free agent searching for a new team after he decided to opt out of his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Frazier joined the Pirates on a minor-league deal and had a choice to opt out of the contract if he did...
