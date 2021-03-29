New York Mets
Mets and Cardinals Tie 3-3 In Final Spring Tune Up
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 56m
The Mets (11-11-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-10) tied 3-3 Monday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in New York's final spring game.Right-hander Taijuan Walker scattered two runs o
MMO Roundtable: Who’s Winning What? 2021 Awards Predictions
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 1m
Who do think is winning what in 2021? Here's what we at MMO think.Logan BarerCy Young: Shane Bieber (AL) + Jacob deGrom, aka DuhGrom (NL)MVP: Mike Trout (AL) + Jacob DeGrom (NL)ROY: Rand
Rating Every Mets Player’s Spring Training: Hitters
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 11m
Over the course of Spring Training, I have been keeping track of every single Mets player and giving each one a rating on an A-F scale. Here are my ratings for every single Mets hitter in Spring Training. Francisco Lindor A+ Pete Alonso A+ Mark...
Steve Cohen teases fans about Lindor's contract extension (again) - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 32m
Spring training officially ended on Monday, which means the Mets have just two days to sign their superstar shortstop to a contract extension.
Francisco Lindor contract watch continues as Mets end spring training | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 33m
JUPITER, Fla. — Mets spring training is over. Francisco Lindor Contract Extension Watch 2021 is not. After playing the Cardinals to a 3-3 tie in their Grapefruit League finale Monday afternoon, the Me
Ex-Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka returned to Japan amid fear of anti-Asian racism in U.S., report says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 53m
Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka returned to Japan this winter after completing a seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees.
Mets bulking up analytics department
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 55m
When Ben Zauzmer arrived in the Mets’ front office this winter, the Mets employed only one analyst with a focus on data science. They now have three on the payroll, with plans to hire four more before midsummer. Tack on developers and baseball...
Mack's Mock Pick #57 - RHP - Irving Carter
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Irving Carter Mack's spin - Tons of talent here. 95+ fastball, three more quality pitches and control up the wazoo. How would you like to ...
