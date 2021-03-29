Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
60247004_thumbnail

Mets bulking up analytics department

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 55m

When Ben Zauzmer arrived in the Mets’ front office this winter, the Mets employed only one analyst with a focus on data science. They now have three on the payroll, with plans to hire four more before midsummer. Tack on developers and baseball...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
55855834_thumbnail

MMO Roundtable: Who’s Winning What? 2021 Awards Predictions

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 1m

Who do think is winning what in 2021? Here's what we at MMO think.Logan BarerCy Young: Shane Bieber (AL) + Jacob deGrom, aka DuhGrom (NL)MVP: Mike Trout (AL) + Jacob DeGrom (NL)ROY: Rand

Shea Anything

'21 Mets Season Preview: A Lineup with Lindor and More

by: N/A Shea Anything 4m

Mets Junkies
60247910_thumbnail

Rating Every Mets Player’s Spring Training: Hitters

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 11m

Over the course of Spring Training, I have been keeping track of every single Mets player and giving each one a rating on an A-F scale. Here are my ratings for every single Mets hitter in Spring Training. Francisco Lindor A+ Pete Alonso A+ Mark...

Daily News
60247483_thumbnail

Steve Cohen teases fans about Lindor's contract extension (again) - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 32m

Spring training officially ended on Monday, which means the Mets have just two days to sign their superstar shortstop to a contract extension.

Newsday
60247446_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor contract watch continues as Mets end spring training | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 33m

JUPITER, Fla. — Mets spring training is over. Francisco Lindor Contract Extension Watch 2021 is not. After playing the Cardinals to a 3-3 tie in their Grapefruit League finale Monday afternoon, the Me

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
nj.com
58807804_thumbnail

Ex-Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka returned to Japan amid fear of anti-Asian racism in U.S., report says - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 53m

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka returned to Japan this winter after completing a seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees.

Mack's Mets
60246671_thumbnail

Mack's Mock Pick #57 - RHP - Irving Carter

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Irving Carter Mack's spin - Tons of talent here. 95+ fastball, three more quality pitches and control up the wazoo. How would you like to ...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets