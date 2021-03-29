New York Mets
Mets hire law firm to investigate workplace sexism - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 42m
WilmerHale is investigating with "with a focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues" on Cohen's behalf.
Play Ball!
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 37m
The Mets finished their spring training schedule today in a rather fitting manner for games that don't count, their game against the Cardina...
Pete Alonso drives in 2 during the Mets final spring training game of 2021 | Mets vs Cardinals | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 41m
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso crushed a double to deep center field that drove in 2 runs in the team’s final game of the spring. Pitcher Taijuan Walker also s...
Mets still figuring back end of rotation alignment
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 49m
JUPITER, Fla. — Jacob deGrom will start Thursday’s opener and Marcus Stroman the season’s second game, but beyond that the Mets rotation alignment hasn’t been finalized. Among manager Luis
Report: Mets Hire Law Firm to Review Workplace Culture, Focus Sexual Harassment
by: Joseph Salvador — Sports Illustrated 1h
The probe will reportedly focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues.
Mets star Pete Alonso will auction digital NFT to help minor-league baseball players - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel — CBS Sports 1h
Alonso is launching his own NFT on Tuesday
Francisco Lindor's double | 03/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Francisco Lindor lines a double down the left field line in the top of the 1st inning for the Mets
New York Mets Finish Spring Training With a 3-3 Tie Against the Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
Taijuan Walker gave the New York Mets one final hope that he will be a key stabilizer in their rotation with his start against the St. Louis Cardinals. Walker went five strong innings with only two runs allowed in the 3-3 tie. Manager Luis Rojas...
