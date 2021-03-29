New York Mets
Pete Alonso drives in 2 during the Mets final spring training game of 2021 | Mets vs Cardinals | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 41m
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso crushed a double to deep center field that drove in 2 runs in the team’s final game of the spring. Pitcher Taijuan Walker also s...
Report: Mets hire law firm to review workplace culture
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 2s
New York Mets owner Steven Cohen has hired law firm WilmerHale to look into the team's workplace culture, according to an email that Ken Rosenthal, Katie Strang, and Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic obtained.The review will focus on "sexual harassment,...
Play Ball!
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 37m
The Mets finished their spring training schedule today in a rather fitting manner for games that don't count, their game against the Cardina...
Mets hire law firm to investigate workplace sexism - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 42m
WilmerHale is investigating with "with a focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues" on Cohen's behalf.
Mets still figuring back end of rotation alignment
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 49m
JUPITER, Fla. — Jacob deGrom will start Thursday’s opener and Marcus Stroman the season’s second game, but beyond that the Mets rotation alignment hasn’t been finalized. Among manager Luis
Report: Mets Hire Law Firm to Review Workplace Culture, Focus Sexual Harassment
by: Joseph Salvador — Sports Illustrated 1h
The probe will reportedly focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues.
Mets star Pete Alonso will auction digital NFT to help minor-league baseball players - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel — CBS Sports 1h
Alonso is launching his own NFT on Tuesday
Francisco Lindor's double | 03/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Francisco Lindor lines a double down the left field line in the top of the 1st inning for the Mets
