Mets bullpen filled with experience and even more concerns
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 13m
JUIPTER, Fla. — It’s a bullpen deep on experience and question marks. The most obvious thread in the bullpen finalized by Mets brass in recent days for the season opener is the absence of young,
'21 Mets Season Preview: A Lineup with Lindor and More | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 8m
Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Keith Hernandez get together for the 2021 Mets Season Preview episode of the Shea Anything Podcast! The guys kick it off wit...
Mets owner Steve Cohen talks contract extensions, black alternate jerseys in Q&A with fans | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 10m
Steve Cohen said the Mets are in ongoing talks to extend Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard, but that the two sides have yet to meet in the middle. In a far-ranging YouTube Q&A wh
Mets Spring Training Leaders: Position Players
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 22m
Batting Average: Francisco Lindor .370 Pete Alonso .340 Kevin Pillar .317 Brandon Nimmo .294 Michael Conforto .255 Home runs: Pete Alonso 4 Francisco Lindor 4 Dom Smith 4 Albert Almora Jr. 2 Brandon Nimmo 2 Runs Batted In: Pete Alonso 16 Francisco...
Finally...Steve Cohen...HAS BROUGHT BACK THE BLACK METS JERSEYS | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 34m
Look at that, a New York sports owner who listens to the fans and actually gives them what they want. What a novel fucking concept! I'm pretty sure any Suggestion Box at Citi Field during the Wilpon E...
Back in Black: New York Mets bringing back dark jerseys in 2021
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 38m
Back in Black: New York Mets bringing back dark jerseys in 2021 first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Twitter Q&A with Steve Cohen
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Wayne Randazzo asks Steve Cohen questions from fans on Twitter in this exclusive Q&A .
Mets And Yankees Move To Opening Day Healthy And Justly Feeling Good
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Rarely do the Mets and Yankees both enter a season with the ability to make some noise in MLB. NYC - get ready - because it's real.
Tweets
I guess the new Mets jerseys will have to be called Black Edge jerseys if we’re going to do this.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @baseballrick: I know there were lots of calls for bringing the black jerseys back, but no one was more vocal than @STR0!! Thanks Stro!! #LGM 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/WKE3tp2sdyPlayer
-
RT @jessespector: I will put aside my dislike of the black jerseys because Marcus Stroman is excited and only because Marcus Stroman is excited. Also, bring back all the old fits. https://t.co/XknuwZjBEu https://t.co/NZdwBUwdNiPlayer
These shorts though.... 😎Super Fan
opening day on thursday, black jerseys coming back, lots of fun things happening in the #mets world so let’s add some more fun... time for a giveaway! win an unopened pack of 2003 #mets baseball cards RT and follow me and @metsmerized to win. winner will be chosen thursday #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
We should pick up that guy.They WHAT?! https://t.co/pQlzSFQPLkBlogger / Podcaster
