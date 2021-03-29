New York Mets
Steve Cohen to bring back Mets’ Black Edge jerseys
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 51m
Well, look what Steve Cohen is bringing to Queens. No it’s not a Lindor nor Conforto extension (not to mention Thor)…it’s this. This ends a nice run of nine seasons where the Mets looked nice. Long term readers of the blog are well aware of my...
Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets offer star shortstop roughly 10 years, $325 million, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 43m
The presumed deadline to secure Lindor's services long-term is fast approaching
Mets bring back alternate black jerseys for 2021
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 6m
The New York Mets will be back in black this summer.Team owner Steven Cohen announced the club will be wearing black uniforms for a few games this season that were previously used from 1998 to 2012, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.The Mets...
Nomadland
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 31m
Mind you, speaking conditionally is a symptom of living in uncertain times. We cant wait to write about all the great things youre about to do. Occasionally in black, even. And?
Spring training roundup: Santiago Espinal leads Blue Jays over Phillies - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 37m
Santiago Espinal blasted a three-run homer as part of a nine-run seventh inning and finished with five RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays concluded spring training with a 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Clearwater, Fla. Rowdy Tellez...
MLBTR Poll: Will Mets Extend Francisco Lindor?
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 38m
The Mets are seemingly running out of time to extend their prized offseason acquisition, shortstop Francisco Lindor. The 27-year-old, who …
Mets bring 'swagger' back with black jerseys
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 47m
Friday night blackouts at Citi Field are about to become a reality. Mets owner Steve Cohen said Monday that the team will bring back its black alternate jerseys for “a few games” this season, ending months of speculation regarding some of baseball’s...
Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Offered 10-Year, $325M Contract; Deal 'Not Close'
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 54m
The New York Mets offered Francisco Lindor a massive extension of "approximately" 10 years and $325 million, according to SNY's Andy Martino . Martino cautioned the respective sides haven't yet struck an agreement...
Tweets
-
I do agree that this could turn bad for Lindor in a hurry if he doesn't sign. Certain Mets fans will definitely hold it against him. So there's a fine line to the dance.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GentsPlaybook: Sage Green Stunna 🔥🔥 @STR0 leaving Spring Training in style rocking his exclusive mohair blend GentsPlaybook Custom suit. #MLBStyle @Mets https://t.co/mPyaRO55PzPlayer
-
Who fresher? @MLBSage Green Stunna 🔥🔥 @STR0 leaving Spring Training in style rocking his exclusive mohair blend GentsPlaybook Custom suit. #MLBStyle @Mets https://t.co/mPyaRO55PzPlayer
-
Source: The Mets offered Francisco Lindor a 10-year contract extension worth $325 million — the club’s “best and final” offer, as others have reported. The ball is in Lindor’s court.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
eBay page is blowing up! peruse if you’re so inclined https://t.co/Xz4vPl7a8LBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @martinonyc: Here's what the Mets have offered Francisco Lindor. https://t.co/KwaIa3UAF1TV / Radio Personality
