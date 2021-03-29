Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets offer star shortstop roughly 10 years, $325 million, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 36m

The presumed deadline to secure Lindor's services long-term is fast approaching

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Nomadland

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 24m

Mind you, speaking conditionally is a symptom of living in uncertain times. We cant wait to write about all the great things youre about to do. Occasionally in black, even. And?

Spring training roundup: Santiago Espinal leads Blue Jays over Phillies - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 31m

Santiago Espinal blasted a three-run homer as part of a nine-run seventh inning and finished with five RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays concluded spring training with a 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Clearwater, Fla. Rowdy Tellez...

MLBTR Poll: Will Mets Extend Francisco Lindor?

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 32m

The Mets are seemingly running out of time to extend their prized offseason acquisition, shortstop Francisco Lindor. The 27-year-old, who &hellip;

Mets bring 'swagger' back with black jerseys

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 40m

Friday night blackouts at Citi Field are about to become a reality. Mets owner Steve Cohen said Monday that the team will bring back its black alternate jerseys for “a few games” this season, ending months of speculation regarding some of baseball’s...

Steve Cohen to bring back Mets’ Black Edge jerseys

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 44m

Well, look what Steve Cohen is bringing to Queens.  No it’s not a Lindor nor Conforto extension (not to mention Thor)…it’s this. This ends a nice run of nine seasons where the Mets looked nice. Long term readers of the blog are well aware of my...

Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets Offered 10-Year, $325M Contract; Deal 'Not Close'

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 47m

The New York Mets offered Francisco Lindor a massive extension of "approximately" 10 years and $325 million, according to SNY's Andy Martino . Martino cautioned the respective sides haven't yet struck an agreement...

Mets will wear black jerseys again, owner Steve Cohen says - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 50m

Pete Alonso's dreams are about to come true.

