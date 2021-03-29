New York Mets
Francisco Lindor has 3 days to accept $325 million offer from Mets
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 44m
The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor are in contract talks, and the shortstop is offered $325 million over 10 years.
Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets offer star shortstop roughly $325 million; Lindor seeking $385 million - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 6m
The presumed deadline to secure Lindor's services long-term is fast approaching
Daniel Murphy- The Mets Years (2008-2015)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 7m
Daniel Thomas Murphy was born April 1, 1985 in Jacksonville, Florida. The six foot two left hand hitting, right hand throwing Murphy atte...
Lindor ask exceeds Mets' 10-yr. offer (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 42m
NEW YORK -- The Mets and Francisco Lindor remain tens of millions of dollars apart in negotiations on a contract extension with less than 72 hours until the deadline, a source said Monday night. The Mets have made Lindor an offer of 10 years and $325
Report: Francisco Lindor Turns Down Massive Mets Offer
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 44m
The Mets reportedly offered Lindor $325 million for 10 years. That seems fair, but not to Lindor and his people, apparently. Thats the question. Anyway, this story is not over.
Mets, Francisco Lindor far apart on new contract - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 57m
Three days before Opening Day, the Mets and their new star are far apart on a deal.
New York Mets make Francisco Lindor a massive offer as Opening Day deadline approaches | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 58m
SNY's Andy Martino reports that according to sources, the Mets have offered shortstop Francisco Lindor, a 10-year, $325 million dollar contract. Lindor has y...
Mets offer Francisco Lindor largest deal in team history (Report)
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 58m
Mets offer Francisco Lindor largest deal in team history (Report)
RT @mikemayer22: In the end, I believe the Mets get a deal done with Lindor for around 10/325 with multiple options that gets it close to the 12/385. Sources I talk to still feel optimistic that a deal will get done before Opening Day.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets offer star shortstop roughly $325 million; Lindor seeking $385 million https://t.co/APFInegjjiBeat Writer / Columnist
Lindor isn’t getting more than Betts. He knows it and the Mets know it. Expect a deal to be finished tomorrow or Wednesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
Every player is different. Every contract is different. Value changes yearly. Market changes yearly. All in all this particular off-season it appears Lindor has leverage with Mets entire off-season of trades and non signings pointing to this extension needing to get done.Beat Writer / Columnist
Source: Mets weren't expecting Francisco Lindor's asking price of 12 years worth $385 million. They were told extension would be less than Mookie Betts' $12-year, $365 deal. https://t.co/10YumKpwmvBeat Writer / Columnist
