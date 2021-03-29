Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Lindor ask exceeds Mets' 10-yr. offer (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 42m

NEW YORK -- The Mets and Francisco Lindor remain tens of millions of dollars apart in negotiations on a contract extension with less than 72 hours until the deadline, a source said Monday night. The Mets have made Lindor an offer of 10 years and $325

CBS Sports

Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets offer star shortstop roughly $325 million; Lindor seeking $385 million - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 6m

The presumed deadline to secure Lindor's services long-term is fast approaching

Daniel Murphy- The Mets Years (2008-2015)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 7m

Daniel Thomas Murphy was born April 1, 1985 in Jacksonville, Florida. The six foot two left hand hitting, right hand throwing Murphy atte...

Blogging Mets

Report: Francisco Lindor Turns Down Massive Mets Offer

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 44m

The Mets reportedly offered Lindor $325 million for 10 years. That seems fair, but not to Lindor and his people, apparently. Thats the question. Anyway, this story is not over.

Larry Brown Sports
60048587_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor has 3 days to accept $325 million offer from Mets

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 45m

The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor are in contract talks, and the shortstop is offered $325 million over 10 years.

Daily News
60253472_thumbnail

Mets, Francisco Lindor far apart on new contract - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 57m

Three days before Opening Day, the Mets and their new star are far apart on a deal.

SNY Mets

New York Mets make Francisco Lindor a massive offer as Opening Day deadline approaches | Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 58m

SNY's Andy Martino reports that according to sources, the Mets have offered shortstop Francisco Lindor, a 10-year, $325 million dollar contract. Lindor has y...

Elite Sports NY
60253465_thumbnail

Mets offer Francisco Lindor largest deal in team history (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 58m

Mets offer Francisco Lindor largest deal in team history (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Tweets

    Daily Stache @dailystache 1m
    RT @mikemayer22: In the end, I believe the Mets get a deal done with Lindor for around 10/325 with multiple options that gets it close to the 12/385. Sources I talk to still feel optimistic that a deal will get done before Opening Day.
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 4m
    Watch a deal get done at 2am. Both sides meet in the middle. Sleep tight #Mets fans! #LGM #LFGM
    CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB 6m
    Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets offer star shortstop roughly $325 million; Lindor seeking $385 million https://t.co/APFInegjji
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 7m
    Lindor isn’t getting more than Betts. He knows it and the Mets know it. Expect a deal to be finished tomorrow or Wednesday.
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 7m
    Every player is different. Every contract is different. Value changes yearly. Market changes yearly. All in all this particular off-season it appears Lindor has leverage with Mets entire off-season of trades and non signings pointing to this extension needing to get done.
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 8m
    Source: Mets weren't expecting Francisco Lindor's asking price of 12 years worth $385 million. They were told extension would be less than Mookie Betts' $12-year, $365 deal. https://t.co/10YumKpwmv
