NY Mets offered Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $325 million extension
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
The Mets offered Francisco Lindor a large contract extension, per a report.
In Eddie C's final podcast of spring training, he details the final roster moves as the team breaks camp. Mets Spring Training Day 33 - 3/29/2021 https://t.co/fAinmC8qtCTV / Radio Network
RT @MetsFanMania: I know the black jerseys are getting all the hype but I’m super excited for a potential Old Timer’s Day in 2022. Doc vs. Piazza Darling vs. Straw Ordóñez and Fonzie turning a double play Reyes hitting a triple in the gap Wright playing third with his tongue sticking outBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Today's post on Mike's Mets: Play Ball! Real baseball begins https://t.co/pGwxO5Z3JE #Mets #LGM https://t.co/J1vtN4JNNvBlogger / Podcaster
RT @90_mets: Im a Mets fan on Twitter I think we should have paid Springer to be a center fielder until he's 43 I think we should have signed Brad Hand and made him the closer just because he says so Lindor? You don't negotiate. You get a call from his agent and they tell you the price.Blogger / Podcaster
If I had to guess, this is right. Lindor probably signs, I’m guessing $5M more guaranteed with an option year. But I’m also wrong all the time so idk.A quick polling of MLB people suggests Lindor should take the $325M. Management folks ranged from yes to “he’d be nuts if he didn’t.” Agents saw it as a good/serious offer though a few suggested he spend 2 days left upping it to $335M or $350M and one said he’d hold out for $400MBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JoelMetsNY: Michael Conforto walking into Cohen’s office tomorrow morning after seeing those Lindor offers.Blogger / Podcaster
