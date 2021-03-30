Mets Black Jerseys Are Back

If I had to guess, this is right. Lindor probably signs, I’m guessing $5M more guaranteed with an option year. But I’m also wrong all the time so idk.

Jon Heyman A quick polling of MLB people suggests Lindor should take the $325M. Management folks ranged from yes to “he’d be nuts if he didn’t.” Agents saw it as a good/serious offer though a few suggested he spend 2 days left upping it to $335M or $350M and one said he’d hold out for $400M