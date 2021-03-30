Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Big Lead
60256191_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor Wants $385 Million From the Mets

by: N/A The Big Lead 38m

Francisco Lindor countered the Mets' latest contract offer with a massive number.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
59594796_thumbnail

Steve Cohen bummed over Mets’ Trevor Bauer miss

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

If the Mets can cross the finish line with Francisco Lindor on a $300-million-plus extension, the shortstop will become the first nine-figure player commitment of the Steve Cohen Era. Yet if the

Mets Daddy
47440499_thumbnail

Mets Black Jerseys Are Back

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

There has been a real push from players like Marcus Stroman and Pete Alonso for the New York Mets to bring back the black jerseys. For a limited time basis, it will happen in 2021. This seems to be…

North Jersey
60254854_thumbnail

NY Mets offered Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $325 million extension

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

The Mets offered Francisco Lindor a large contract extension, per a report.

Bleacher Report
60254695_thumbnail

Mets Hire Firm to Review Workplace Culture After Callaway, Porter Allegations

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 3h

The New York Mets have hired the law firm WilmerHale to conduct an outside review of the franchise's workplace culture in the wake of lewd behavior sexual harassment allegations ...

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 3/30/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League , NL Ea...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
CBS Sports

Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets offer star shortstop roughly $325 million; Lindor seeking $385 million - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 3h

The presumed deadline to secure Lindor's services long-term is fast approaching

Mets Merized
56019269_thumbnail

Black Jerseys Return, And Other Notes From Steve Cohen’s Q&A

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3h

The black jerseys of the late 1990's and early 2000's are coming back.In a pre-recorded Q&A on YouTube, Steve Cohen said the beloved uniforms (or loathed, if you have bad opinions on jerse

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 1h
    RT @DeeshaThosar: Francisco Lindor wants more like 12 years close to $400 million, according to a source. The Mets offered 10 years at $325 million, which is their “best and final offer.”
    Newspaper / Magazine
  • profile photo
    WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660 2h
    In Eddie C's final podcast of spring training, he details the final roster moves as the team breaks camp. Mets Spring Training Day 33 - 3/29/2021 https://t.co/fAinmC8qtC
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 2h
    RT @MetsFanMania: I know the black jerseys are getting all the hype but I’m super excited for a potential Old Timer’s Day in 2022. Doc vs. Piazza Darling vs. Straw Ordóñez and Fonzie turning a double play Reyes hitting a triple in the gap Wright playing third with his tongue sticking out
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Greg Prince @greg_prince 2h
    RT @MikeSteffanos: Today's post on Mike's Mets: Play Ball! Real baseball begins https://t.co/pGwxO5Z3JE #Mets #LGM https://t.co/J1vtN4JNNv
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2h
    RT @90_mets: Im a Mets fan on Twitter I think we should have paid Springer to be a center fielder until he's 43 I think we should have signed Brad Hand and made him the closer just because he says so Lindor? You don't negotiate. You get a call from his agent and they tell you the price.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 2h
    If I had to guess, this is right. Lindor probably signs, I’m guessing $5M more guaranteed with an option year. But I’m also wrong all the time so idk.
    Jon Heyman
    A quick polling of MLB people suggests Lindor should take the $325M. Management folks ranged from yes to “he’d be nuts if he didn’t.” Agents saw it as a good/serious offer though a few suggested he spend 2 days left upping it to $335M or $350M and one said he’d hold out for $400M
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets