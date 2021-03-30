New York Mets
Report: Steve Cohen’s Mets internally investigating sexual harassment and discrimination
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Daily News writes…. Steve Cohen, once again lording over a workplace prominently accused of having a sexist culture, has once again hired white-shoe law firm WilmerHale to perform an internal investigation. …And Cohen businesses have been sued...
With Francisco Lindor and Anthony Rizzo seeking extensions, it's a tale of two owners
by: Sam Fels — Deadspin 2m
Lindor-palooza has apparently begun. News broke last night that the Mets have offered Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $325 million extension to his deal that ends after the season. Lindor is apparently after a 12-year, $385 million deal. As always, both...
Some Thoughts on the Mets Reviving the Black Uniforms
by: Paul Lukas — Uni Watch 8m
The team announced yesterday that it will be bringing back the polarizing look for a “limited number of games this summer.”
Best Mets pitchers who never got to start on Opening Day
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 23m
Nobody started more Opening Days on the mound for the New York Mets than “The Franchise,” Tom Seaver. The greatest pitchers in team history started 11 ...
The Metropolitan: Who wants to be a 400-millionaire?
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 34m
Recapping Lindor talks & all the day's news. Plus, ex-Met Ty Kelly brings you inside Opening Day
Tom Brennan - METS RANKED 19TH IN OVERALL PROSPECTS
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 34m
We watch our NY Mets, for sure, and we also watch our Mets prospects - and yes, we can easily start to love our prospects. And why not? W...
MLB Preview: The Mets Are Better After A Busy Offseason. But Is It Enough?
by: Matt Eddy — Baseball America 34m
We asked baseball executives and scouts if 2021 projections for the Mets pass the eye test.
Trust The Process, Friends
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 47m
Mets and Lindor are simply doing the dance
COVID scares away MLB fans amid pandemic - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 55m
The Texans Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers are playing a pair of exhibition games this week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
