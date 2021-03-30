Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Big Lead
Roundup: Cargo Ship Free From Suez Canal; Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson Dating; Francisco Lindor Rejects Mets Offer

by: N/A The Big Lead 2h

Ever Given cargo ship freed from Suez Canal, Phoebe Dynevor is dating Pete Davidson, Francisco Lindor rejects Mets latest offer and more in the Roundup.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for March 30, 2021

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Deadspin
With Francisco Lindor and Anthony Rizzo seeking extensions, it's a tale of two owners

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 7m

Lindor-palooza has apparently begun. News broke last night that the Mets have offered Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $325 million extension to his deal that ends after the season. Lindor is apparently after a 12-year, $385 million deal. As always, both...

Uni Watch
Some Thoughts on the Mets Reviving the Black Uniforms

by: Paul Lukas Uni Watch 13m

The team announced yesterday that it will be bringing back the polarizing look for a “limited number of games this summer.”

Rising Apple

Best Mets pitchers who never got to start on Opening Day

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 28m

Nobody started more Opening Days on the mound for the New York Mets than “The Franchise,” Tom Seaver. The greatest pitchers in team history started 11 ...

Mets Briefing

The Metropolitan: Who wants to be a 400-millionaire?

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 39m

Recapping Lindor talks & all the day's news. Plus, ex-Met Ty Kelly brings you inside Opening Day

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - METS RANKED 19TH IN OVERALL PROSPECTS

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 39m

We watch our NY Mets, for sure, and we also watch our Mets prospects - and yes, we can easily start to love our prospects. And why not?   W...

Baseball America
MLB Preview: The Mets Are Better After A Busy Offseason. But Is It Enough?

by: Matt Eddy Baseball America 39m

We asked baseball executives and scouts if 2021 projections for the Mets pass the eye test.

The Apple

Trust The Process, Friends

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 52m

Mets and Lindor are simply doing the dance

