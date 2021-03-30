Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Deadspin
60260722_thumbnail

With Francisco Lindor and Anthony Rizzo seeking extensions, it's a tale of two owners

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 2m

Lindor-palooza has apparently begun. News broke last night that the Mets have offered Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $325 million extension to his deal that ends after the season. Lindor is apparently after a 12-year, $385 million deal. As always, both...

Uni Watch
60260612_thumbnail

Some Thoughts on the Mets Reviving the Black Uniforms

by: Paul Lukas Uni Watch 8m

The team announced yesterday that it will be bringing back the polarizing look for a “limited number of games this summer.”

Rising Apple

Best Mets pitchers who never got to start on Opening Day

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 23m

Nobody started more Opening Days on the mound for the New York Mets than “The Franchise,” Tom Seaver. The greatest pitchers in team history started 11 ...

Mets Briefing

The Metropolitan: Who wants to be a 400-millionaire?

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 34m

Recapping Lindor talks & all the day's news. Plus, ex-Met Ty Kelly brings you inside Opening Day

Mack's Mets
47378461_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - METS RANKED 19TH IN OVERALL PROSPECTS

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 34m

We watch our NY Mets, for sure, and we also watch our Mets prospects - and yes, we can easily start to love our prospects. And why not?   W...

Baseball America
60259976_thumbnail

MLB Preview: The Mets Are Better After A Busy Offseason. But Is It Enough?

by: Matt Eddy Baseball America 34m

We asked baseball executives and scouts if 2021 projections for the Mets pass the eye test.

The Apple

Trust The Process, Friends

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 47m

Mets and Lindor are simply doing the dance

nj.com
60259505_thumbnail

COVID scares away MLB fans amid pandemic - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 55m

The Texans Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers are playing a pair of exhibition games this week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

