New York Mets: The latest in the Francisco Lindor contract extension negotiations
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 12m
The New York Mets want to sign All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a long-term deal. The infielder, so far, has given every indication that he likes New York and the club, so he is interested in staying for the long haul. The two sides are...
Jacob deGrom is an ace for the ages for Mets fans - New York Daily News
by: Mike Lupica — NY Daily News 13m
Jacob deGrom is for all Mets fans, of course. Young and old.
Mets’ Top Performers in Grapefruit League Play
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 17m
The New York Mets wrapped up 2021 Grapefruit League play on Monday afternoon with a 3-3 tie with the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The team finished up with an overall recor
Jacob deGrom on 2021 Expectations
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 22m
2021 Opening Day starter Jacob deGrom talks about his expectations for the season.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscr...
Mets fans will be the team’s x-factor during the 2021 season
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 26m
There are many players and coaches who could claim the title of "biggest x-factor" for the New York Mets in 2021. Having hitting coach Chili Davi...
2021 New York Mets' Season Preview
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 28m
Spring training is over and the Major League Baseball season is finally set to begin. There will still be coronavirus related changes as the world gets back to normal, including the return of the e…
Jacob deGrom looks to continue his reign as the best pitcher in baseball
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m
He’s had one of the best stretches of extended success in Mets history. How long can it last?
LISTEN: Eddie C's final Mets Spring Training podcast
by: Ed Coleman — Radio.com: WFAN 43m
On the final Mets camp edition of the WFAN Baseball Insiders podcast, Ed Coleman details the final roster moves as the team breaks camp. Check it out!
Black shirseys the real winner.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @sabr: New @SABRGames story: On #OpeningDay 2000, the @Cubs topped the Mets at the Tokyo Dome in the first @MLB games played outside of North America: https://t.co/wOsLCc22PG #SABR https://t.co/FwietE2zUlBlogger / Podcaster
MIKE LUPICA | Now there is the Amazin’ Jacob deGrom, who won two consecutive Cy Young Awards and nearly won a third last season, who has become as much the main event as a starting pitcher as Seaver and Gooden were before him. @MikeLupica https://t.co/H2lsVSrPrFNewspaper / Magazine
RT @DavidPSamson: MLB season is just two days away and we have some major stories to cover. ⚾️ Mets & Lindor: ravioli ⚾️ Cubs & Rizzo: laughable ⚾️ MLB & COVID protocols: relaxedBeat Writer / Columnist
There is a limit for every team and Sandy can say he doesn’t want to go past a certain price but the problem is that the Mets standing firm doesn’t stop contracts/salaries from skyrocketing. Since there is no cap the money will continue to rise. #Mets #LGM #LFGMAs it pertains to Lindor, the point isn’t that Cohen can afford $385 million. We all know he can One point is that the Mets have already made a very strong offer, and another point is that there is a limit for every team. You don’t build sustainable winners by spending blindlyBlogger / Podcaster
#OTD in 2015, the @Mets dealt Matt den Dekker to the Washington Nationals for lefty reliever Jerry Blevins. Blevins is one of three #Mets relievers in franchise history to record 2 or more seasons of 70+ appearances with an ERA under 3.00 (2016-17). @jerryblevins @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
