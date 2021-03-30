New York Mets
Cohen hopes Lindor signs: 'heckuva player and a great guy'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets hopes of Lindor signing after the two sides are reportedly $60 million apart on a deal: ‘heckuva player and a great guy.’
The Mets say goodbye to Florida and are on their way to Washington D.C. | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7m
Spring training has wrapped up for the Mets as they now set their sights on their Opening Day matchup against the Nationals in Washington D.C. Hear from Jaco...
Mike's Mets - Play Ball!
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 29m
By Mike Steffanos There was only one real surprise among the players the Mets elected to open the season with on their 26-man roster. I w...
‘Brainstorming’ a solution to Mets’ contract showdown with Francisco Lindor: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 30m
Steve Cohen asked for help and we here at The New York Post are always looking to assist our troubled multi, multi, multi (imagine a bunch more “multis”) billionaires. In response to an
DR. KATHRYN McELHENY NAMED METS HEAD TEAM PHYSICIAN FLUSHING, N.Y., March 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that Dr. Kathryn McElheny has been promoted to Head Team Physician. Dr. David Altchek will continue in his role as the team’s Medical Di
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 45m
KATHRYN McELHENY NAMED METS HEAD TEAM PHYSICIAN FLUSHING, N.Y., March 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that Dr. Kathryn McElheny has been promoted to Head Team Physician. Dr. David Altchek will continue in his role as the team’s...
Steve Cohen on Francisco Lindor Mets Contract Talks: 'I Hope He Decides to Sign'
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 51m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen put the ball in the hands of Francisco Lindor regarding a possible extension on Tuesday: The Mets offered Lindor a 10-year deal worth ...
Mets owner on Francisco Lindor contract talks: 'It does take two to tango'
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 51m
Cohen had dinner with Lindor on Saturday night, and many assumed the two were close on announcing a long-term contract before Thursday's deadline for talks repeatedly set by Lindor in previous interviews.
Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets make $325M offer; Steve Cohen says 'I hope he decides to sign' - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 1h
Lindor, however, is reportedly seeking as much as $385 million
For me two things can be true at same time. 1. Mets need to sign/extend Francisco Lindor 2. Francisco Lindor can't draw hard line at reported 385-400 mil simply because Mets need to sign Francisco Lindor. All in all I say it happens.Beat Writer / Columnist
Who were the most interesting Mets players to talk to? (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/IeIfxh8QqTTV / Radio Network
Can almost smell the cut grass …Looks like they're getting ready for #OpeningDay in the Bronx on Thursday. #Yankees (Gerrit Cole) vs. #BlueJays (Hyun Jin Ryu). First pitch 1:05 pm ET on YES and ESPN. #YankeeStadium will be open at 20% capacity. https://t.co/2V03J1WmEuBeat Writer / Columnist
As we begin to publish our annual baseball season preview stories, this one is worth highlighting: “Baseball 101” from @markpherrmann, who offers “a course in history, with a chaser of hope.” The theme is comebacks. Here are 101 of baseball’s greatest: https://t.co/FXEbJm3iVgBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @athletelogos: .@Lindor12BC is not greedy if he doesn't accept and bets on himself. @StevenACohen2 did not fail if he doesn't match the requested numbers. Sometimes deals don't get done, but let's not make either of them the villain. Either way we're all on the same team in 2021. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: As we begin to publish our annual baseball season preview stories, this one is with highlighting: “Baseball 101” from @markpherrmann, who offers “a course in history, with a chaser of hope.” The theme is comebacks. Here are 101 of baseball’s greatest: https://t.co/IwQjlzP3fXBeat Writer / Columnist
