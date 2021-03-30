Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
Mets owner on Francisco Lindor contract talks: 'It does take two to tango'

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 51m

Cohen had dinner with Lindor on Saturday night, and many assumed the two were close on announcing a long-term contract before Thursday's deadline for talks repeatedly set by Lindor in previous interviews.

SNY Mets

The Mets say goodbye to Florida and are on their way to Washington D.C. | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 7m

Spring training has wrapped up for the Mets as they now set their sights on their Opening Day matchup against the Nationals in Washington D.C. Hear from Jaco...

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - Play Ball!

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 29m

  By  Mike Steffanos There was only one real surprise among the players the Mets elected to open the season with on their 26-man roster. I w...

New York Post
‘Brainstorming’ a solution to Mets’ contract showdown with Francisco Lindor: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 30m

Steve Cohen asked for help and we here at The New York Post are always looking to assist our troubled multi, multi, multi (imagine a bunch more “multis”) billionaires.  In response to an

The Mets Police
DR. KATHRYN McELHENY NAMED METS HEAD TEAM PHYSICIAN FLUSHING, N.Y., March 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that Dr. Kathryn McElheny has been promoted to Head Team Physician. Dr. David Altchek will continue in his role as the team’s Medical Di

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 46m

  KATHRYN McELHENY NAMED METS HEAD TEAM PHYSICIAN   FLUSHING, N.Y., March 30, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that Dr. Kathryn McElheny has been promoted to Head Team Physician. Dr. David Altchek will continue in his role as the team’s...

Bleacher Report
Steve Cohen on Francisco Lindor Mets Contract Talks: 'I Hope He Decides to Sign'

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 51m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen put the ball in the hands of Francisco Lindor regarding a possible extension on Tuesday: The Mets offered Lindor a 10-year deal worth ...

CBS Sports

Francisco Lindor extension rumors: Mets make $325M offer; Steve Cohen says 'I hope he decides to sign' - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 1h

Lindor, however, is reportedly seeking as much as $385 million

WFAN
Cohen hopes Lindor signs: 'heckuva player and a great guy'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets hopes of Lindor signing after the two sides are reportedly $60 million apart on a deal: ‘heckuva player and a great guy.’

