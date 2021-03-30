New York Mets
Luis Rojas raves about defensive performance this spring
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Luis Rojas considers this spring ‘best camp defensively I’ve seen the past few years’ as Mets look to improve upon poor fielding performance in 2020.
Mets Opening Day Lineup and Rotation Prediction
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 57s
It’s prediction season! With only two days until Opening Day, I have many predictions that I want to release here on the site. This is the first one of many that I plan on having here over the next few days. Opening Day Lineup Prediction Brandon...
Alex Rodriguez to call Mets' season opener vs. Nationals on ESPN | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 1m
Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney will work Thursday night’s Mets-Nationals opener for ESPN, the network announced. The game is ESPN’s prime time national exclusive, meaning it will not
Mack's Mock Pick #58 - 3B - Zach Gelof
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 19m
Zack Gelof Mack's spin - Gelof is a bat first pure third baseman, with an average arm, but his speed makes up for that on the hot corner....
Empire State of Mind Podcast
by: Zachary Grady — Mets Merized Online 44m
In our push to expand our digital content, we are excited to announce the addition of the Empire State of Mind podcast to our rotation.Empire State of Mind is hosted by Zachary Grady, a studen
New York Mets schedule: How to watch, live stream games during 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff Mar 30, 2021 — CBS Sports 44m
The 2021 MLB season kicks off April 1
Todd Frazier rejoins Pittsburgh Pirates on minor league deal
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 52m
Veteran infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, two days after opting out of his initial minor league
Mets Shop chose weird list of retired player jerseys to sell
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 55m
This is an odd list. Thanks to Rob for sharing! Who is getting a Mets Mike Scott jersey? He was bad on the Mets and one of the great Mets villains on the Astros. Plus diaper jerseys YUCK. And only $384.99. Even Media Goon will only get three at...
2021 Mets King of spring training: final poll
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
At long last, it is time to crown a KoST winner!
Rojas says it will probably be deGrom, Stroman, Peterson, Walker, back to deGrom and then TBA for Game 6. Could be Lucchesi or could be an opener.TV / Radio Personality
-
deGrom, Stroman, Peterson, Walker and deGrom is the rotation order, with TBA after that, possibly an opener.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sounds like Marcus Stroman will pitch the home opener on April 8. Jacob deGrom will start twice in the first 5 games.TV / Radio Personality
-
David Peterson will pitch Sunday for the Mets to split the lefties. Taijuan Walker will go Monday in Philly, with deGrom slated to come back in regular rest Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets’ rotation: Jacob deGrom (Thursday) Marcus Stroman (Saturday) David Peterson (Sunday) Taijuan Walker (Monday) Jacob deGrom (Tuesday) TBA (Lucchesi or opener)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
LIVE: Mets manager Luis Rojas speaks to the media from Mets workout day at Nationals Park https://t.co/iFffPDemtTTV / Radio Network
