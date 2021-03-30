Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Philadelphia Phillies schedule: How to watch, live stream games during 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com

Mar 30, 2021

The 2021 MLB season kicks off April 1

Mets Junkies
Mets Opening Day Lineup and Rotation Prediction

michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies

It’s prediction season! With only two days until Opening Day, I have many predictions that I want to release here on the site. This is the first one of many that I plan on having here over the next few days. Opening Day Lineup Prediction Brandon...

Newsday
Alex Rodriguez to call Mets' season opener vs. Nationals on ESPN | Newsday

Neil Best Newsday

Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney will work Thursday night’s Mets-Nationals opener for ESPN, the network announced. The game is ESPN’s prime time national exclusive, meaning it will not

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick #58 - 3B - Zach Gelof

Mack Ade Mack's Mets

  Zack Gelof Mack's spin -  Gelof is a bat first pure third baseman, with an average arm, but his speed makes up for that on the hot corner....

Mets Merized
Empire State of Mind Podcast

Zachary Grady Mets Merized Online

In our push to expand our digital content, we are excited to announce the addition of the Empire State of Mind podcast to our rotation.Empire State of Mind is hosted by Zachary Grady, a studen

CBS Sports

New York Mets schedule: How to watch, live stream games during 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com

Mar 30, 2021

The 2021 MLB season kicks off April 1

Sportsnaut
Todd Frazier rejoins Pittsburgh Pirates on minor league deal

Sportsnaut

Veteran infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, two days after opting out of his initial minor league

The Mets Police
Mets Shop chose weird list of retired player jerseys to sell

Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police

This is an odd list.   Thanks to Rob for sharing! Who is getting a Mets Mike Scott jersey?  He was bad on the Mets and one of the great Mets villains on the Astros. Plus diaper jerseys YUCK.  And only $384.99.  Even Media Goon will only get three at...

Amazin' Avenue
2021 Mets King of spring training: final poll

Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue

At long last, it is time to crown a KoST winner!

Tweets

    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 1m
    Rojas says it will probably be deGrom, Stroman, Peterson, Walker, back to deGrom and then TBA for Game 6. Could be Lucchesi or could be an opener.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 2m
    deGrom, Stroman, Peterson, Walker and deGrom is the rotation order, with TBA after that, possibly an opener.
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 2m
    Sounds like Marcus Stroman will pitch the home opener on April 8. Jacob deGrom will start twice in the first 5 games.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 2m
    David Peterson will pitch Sunday for the Mets to split the lefties. Taijuan Walker will go Monday in Philly, with deGrom slated to come back in regular rest Tuesday.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 2m
    The Mets’ rotation: Jacob deGrom (Thursday) Marcus Stroman (Saturday) David Peterson (Sunday) Taijuan Walker (Monday) Jacob deGrom (Tuesday) TBA (Lucchesi or opener)
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    LIVE: Mets manager Luis Rojas speaks to the media from Mets workout day at Nationals Park https://t.co/iFffPDemtT
