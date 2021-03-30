New York Mets
Mack's Mock Pick #58 - 3B - Zach Gelof
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 14m
Zack Gelof Mack's spin - Gelof is a bat first pure third baseman, with an average arm, but his speed makes up for that on the hot corner....
Marlins' pioneering GM Ng: 'Failure is not an option for me' | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 16m
(AP) -- Every baseball general manager needs to win, especially the first female GM.Kim Ng knows it. She spent years beating her head against sports' glass ceiling, until the Miami Marlins hired her
Empire State of Mind Podcast
by: Zachary Grady — Mets Merized Online 39m
In our push to expand our digital content, we are excited to announce the addition of the Empire State of Mind podcast to our rotation.Empire State of Mind is hosted by Zachary Grady, a studen
New York Mets schedule: How to watch, live stream games during 2021 MLB season - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff Mar 30, 2021 — CBS Sports 39m
The 2021 MLB season kicks off April 1
Todd Frazier rejoins Pittsburgh Pirates on minor league deal
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 47m
Veteran infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, two days after opting out of his initial minor league
Mets Shop chose weird list of retired player jerseys to sell
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 50m
This is an odd list. Thanks to Rob for sharing! Who is getting a Mets Mike Scott jersey? He was bad on the Mets and one of the great Mets villains on the Astros. Plus diaper jerseys YUCK. And only $384.99. Even Media Goon will only get three at...
2021 Mets King of spring training: final poll
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
At long last, it is time to crown a KoST winner!
Luis Rojas raves about defensive performance this spring
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Luis Rojas considers this spring ‘best camp defensively I’ve seen the past few years’ as Mets look to improve upon poor fielding performance in 2020.
Rojas says it will probably be deGrom, Stroman, Peterson, Walker, back to deGrom and then TBA for Game 6. Could be Lucchesi or could be an opener.TV / Radio Personality
-
deGrom, Stroman, Peterson, Walker and deGrom is the rotation order, with TBA after that, possibly an opener.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sounds like Marcus Stroman will pitch the home opener on April 8. Jacob deGrom will start twice in the first 5 games.TV / Radio Personality
-
David Peterson will pitch Sunday for the Mets to split the lefties. Taijuan Walker will go Monday in Philly, with deGrom slated to come back in regular rest Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets’ rotation: Jacob deGrom (Thursday) Marcus Stroman (Saturday) David Peterson (Sunday) Taijuan Walker (Monday) Jacob deGrom (Tuesday) TBA (Lucchesi or opener)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
LIVE: Mets manager Luis Rojas speaks to the media from Mets workout day at Nationals Park https://t.co/iFffPDemtTTV / Radio Network
