New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Alonso’s reaction to Lindor & Black Jerseys

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

Mets All-Star slugging first baseman Pete Alonso was asked if he believed if Francisco Lindor was a $400M player, responding “Absolutely”. “Pay him 400”, said Pete Alonso. He was then asked what the reaction in the clubhouse was in regards to the...

The Score
Mets' Alonso: Lindor is 'absolutely' worth $400M

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 2m

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wants to see teammate Francisco Lindor land a monster payday."Pay him $400 (million)," Alonso said Tuesday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.When questioned if he believes Lindor is worth that type of...

Metro News
2021 Phillies preview, predictions, more - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 10m

‘Hope springs eternal’ embodies every single team’s hopes at the start of every single Major League Baseball season. Thankfully, we’re back to a 162-game season with some fans in the stands — a just reward for countless sports fans who have been...

Yardbarker
Mets' Pete Alonso on Francisco Lindor: 'I hope they pay him $400 million'

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 12m

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor have only been teammates for about two-and-a-half months since Lindor joined the Mets from the Cleveland Indians via a blockbuster January trade, but Alonso is in full solidarity...

CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso on Francisco Lindor extension: 'I hope they pay him $400 million' - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 17m

Lindor has set an Opening Day deadline for contract talks

Mets Daddy

Francisco Lindor Extension Negotiations Isn’t Same Old Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 20m

In case you were wondering just how much the Wilpons have scarred New York Mets fans, we see the reactions to the Francisco Lindor contract discussions. Seeing it, you’d think the Wilpons wer…

SNY Mets

LIVE: Jacob deGrom speaks on Tuesday ahead of his Opening Day start | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 36m

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom addresses the media on Tuesday, two days before his slated Opening Day start.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on....

The New York Extra
2021 Met Season Preview: Part 1 Of A 3 Part Series As Today We Examine Met Starting Rotation By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 40m

Pitching overcomes great opposing lineups and pitching wins championships. That is the mantra that I learned following baseball growing up in the 60’s and 70’s and that still holds true today. In […]

Bleacher Report
Pete Alonso: Mets Should Give Francisco Lindor $400M in New Contract Talks

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 54m

Pete Alonso is siding with Francisco Lindor in negotiations with the New York Mets . "I hope they pay him $400 million," Alonso said of the shortstop, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today ...

