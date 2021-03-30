New York Mets
Mets' Pete Alonso on Francisco Lindor: 'I hope they pay him $400 million'
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 13m
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor have only been teammates for about two-and-a-half months since Lindor joined the Mets from the Cleveland Indians via a blockbuster January trade, but Alonso is in full solidarity...
"In the media, it definitely seems to be like we are the team to beat (in the National League East). But I think that just puts a huge target on your back …” The Mets are a trendy pick to win the division. It’s nice, they say, but it means nothing rn. https://t.co/uzP6Bnsv11Beat Writer / Columnist
I’ve met @RichardStaff in real life. He’s real, and he’s spectacular.Blogger / Podcaster
Not long ago, the biggest conversations surrounding spring training were Ruben Tejada reporting on time to camp, and Ike Davis' basketball bracket. The Mets might sign Francisco Lindor. Enjoy the ride.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BigCityForReal: Those are 🔥🔥🔥. Great design @STR0 https://t.co/0qCfBSvsYe
