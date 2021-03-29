Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Mets 2021 Award Predictions

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 47m

Gem and I spoke recently on the podcast about award predictions for 2021. You can hear our full discussion here- https://metsjunkies.com/2021/03/29/the-mets-junkies-podcast-episode-26-the-350m-dinner/ If you want to hear my in depth explanations for...

Fox Sports
60278085_thumbnail

Acuña 40/40 watch, Mets contenders & other top 2021 MLB storylines — Ben Verlander

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 32m

Ben Verlander lays out his top 5 MLB storylines entering the 2021 season. Will Ronald Acuña Jr. join the 40/40 club? Are the Mets contenders for a World Series? See what Verlander is looking out for as the first full MLB season in two years begins.

Daily News
60278034_thumbnail

Pete Alonso says Mets should 'pay' Francisco Lindor - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 37m

Francisco Lindor received a polar bear-sized endorsement – his biggest one yet – from a teammate who wants the Mets to open their checkbook and give the shortstop whatever he wants.

Newsday
60278023_thumbnail

Mets to bring back black jerseys for select Friday home games | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 38m

The day after owner Steve Cohen promised the return of the Mets’ black jerseys, Pete Alonso -- perhaps the throwback uniform’s biggest champion -- took the news a step further by saying the team would

Mets Merized
47421424_thumbnail

Resnick: Mets Bringing Back Tommy Hunter on Minor League Deal

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 59m

According to SNY’s Jacob Resnick, the Mets are bringing back veteran reliever Tommy Hunter on a minor league deal. Resnick notes that Hunter will be heading to the team’s Alternate Site in Bro

Lohud
60130031_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor contract: Pete Alonso talks NY Mets negotiations

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

"Not only is he a superstar on the field, he pays attention, he works hard, he cares about his teammates," Pete Alonso says about Francisco Lindor .

That's So Mets Podcast
60277292_thumbnail

2021 Season Predictions! (With Plenty Of Lindor Talk)

by: N/A That's So Mets Podcast 1h

Joe and Connor make their pre-season predictions for opening day. How many games will the Mets win? How many home runs will Pete Alonso hit? Is this the year the pitching staff pulls off a feat the franchise hasn't seen since 2000? Also, the guys...

North Jersey
60277101_thumbnail

Mets beat writer Justin Toscano discusses team following workout at Nationals Park

by: @northjersey North Jersey 2h

The Mets on Tuesday worked out at Nationals Park ahead of Thursday's Opening Day game against Washington.

