Pete Alonso says Mets should 'pay' Francisco Lindor - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 37m
Francisco Lindor received a polar bear-sized endorsement – his biggest one yet – from a teammate who wants the Mets to open their checkbook and give the shortstop whatever he wants.
Acuña 40/40 watch, Mets contenders & other top 2021 MLB storylines — Ben Verlander
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 31m
Ben Verlander lays out his top 5 MLB storylines entering the 2021 season. Will Ronald Acuña Jr. join the 40/40 club? Are the Mets contenders for a World Series? See what Verlander is looking out for as the first full MLB season in two years begins.
Mets to bring back black jerseys for select Friday home games | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 37m
The day after owner Steve Cohen promised the return of the Mets’ black jerseys, Pete Alonso -- perhaps the throwback uniform’s biggest champion -- took the news a step further by saying the team would
Mets 2021 Award Predictions
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 46m
Gem and I spoke recently on the podcast about award predictions for 2021. You can hear our full discussion here- https://metsjunkies.com/2021/03/29/the-mets-junkies-podcast-episode-26-the-350m-dinner/ If you want to hear my in depth explanations for...
Resnick: Mets Bringing Back Tommy Hunter on Minor League Deal
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 58m
According to SNY’s Jacob Resnick, the Mets are bringing back veteran reliever Tommy Hunter on a minor league deal. Resnick notes that Hunter will be heading to the team’s Alternate Site in Bro
Francisco Lindor contract: Pete Alonso talks NY Mets negotiations
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
"Not only is he a superstar on the field, he pays attention, he works hard, he cares about his teammates," Pete Alonso says about Francisco Lindor .
2021 Season Predictions! (With Plenty Of Lindor Talk)
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 1h
Joe and Connor make their pre-season predictions for opening day. How many games will the Mets win? How many home runs will Pete Alonso hit? Is this the year the pitching staff pulls off a feat the franchise hasn't seen since 2000? Also, the guys...
Mets beat writer Justin Toscano discusses team following workout at Nationals Park
by: @northjersey — North Jersey 2h
The Mets on Tuesday worked out at Nationals Park ahead of Thursday's Opening Day game against Washington.
