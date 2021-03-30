New York Mets
Steve Cohen ‘learning fast’ as he transforms Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 21m
Steve Cohen kept a low profile during his first spring training as Mets owner. The 64-year-old hedge-fund billionaire had previously said his “day job” running Point72 Asset Management would
NL East Notes: Mets, Conforto, Phillies, Marlins
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 17m
With the Mets still engaged in extension talks with Francisco Lindor, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo tweets that the team is waiting …
Francisco Lindor aiming high with ‘new money’ Mets asking price
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 21m
WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor, of course, should ask the Mets for whatever sort of financial package he deems fair, and the wide gap between what he wants and what the Mets want to give him does not
Five questions for the Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 44m
1. Is the defense good enough? The Mets upgraded at shortstop (Francisco Lindor) and catcher (James McCann) but not in the outfield (Brandon Nimmo in center and Dominic Smith in left) or third base (J
Mets bring back Tommy Hunter on minor league deal
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m
Hunter spent spring training with the Mets, opted out, and is back.
Everything to know about Mets-Nats opener
by: Jessica Camerato and Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 57m
The Nationals and the Mets will open the 2021 season with a National League East showdown on Thursday night at Nats Park. With two of the best pitchers in baseball -- Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer -- taking the mound backed by star-studded lineups,...
Mets announce pitching rotation for first week of season - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets have settled on their starters for the first week of regular season games, which kicks off on Thursday against Max Scherzer and the Nationals in Washington.
Press release: Mets roster move March 30
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., March 30, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the club has re-signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a minor league contract.
Acuña 40/40 watch, Mets contenders & other top 2021 MLB storylines — Ben Verlander
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
Ben Verlander lays out his top 5 MLB storylines entering the 2021 season. Will Ronald Acuña Jr. join the 40/40 club? Are the Mets contenders for a World Series? See what Verlander is looking out for as the first full MLB season in two years begins.
