New York Mets

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 19: Opening Day/Season Preview; Lindor Contract Saga (w/ Michael Baron)

by: N/A Subway To Shea 1h

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by Michael Baron, former writer for SNY and MLB. We discuss Francisco Lindor's contract extension negotiations. We also preview Opening Day and the 2021 NY Mets season.  Plus, the black jerseys...

New York Post
These old Mets alternate jerseys are returning

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets will be back in black — Fridays at Citi Field. A day after owner Steve Cohen, in a YouTube chat, said the team’s alternate black jerseys would return in some capacity this season, Pete

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 3/31/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League , NL Ea...

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (1973): World Series Game #4 -Rusty Staub HRs With Five RBIs To Even Series

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

Wednesday October 17th 1973: World Series Game #4 Shea Stadium, New York Mets Game Four Winner: Jon Matlack The M...

MLB: Mets.com
Experts pick deGrom to win '21 NL Cy Young

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 2h

Opening Day finally arrives Thursday, when all 30 teams kick off the 2021 regular season. But let's look into the future and make some predictions about which stars are going to shine in MLB this year. We just made our World Series picks. Now, we...

MLB Trade Rumors
NL East Notes: Mets, Conforto, Phillies, Marlins

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3h

With the Mets still engaged in extension talks with Francisco Lindor, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo tweets that the team is waiting &hellip;

New York Post
Francisco Lindor aiming high with ‘new money’ Mets asking price

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3h

WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor, of course, should ask the Mets for whatever sort of financial package he deems fair, and the wide gap between what he wants and what the Mets want to give him does not

Newsday
Five questions for the Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4h

1. Is the defense good enough? The Mets upgraded at shortstop (Francisco Lindor) and catcher (James McCann) but not in the outfield (Brandon Nimmo in center and Dominic Smith in left) or third base (J

