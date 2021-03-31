New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ owner Steve Cohen about Francisco Lindor: ‘It takes two to tango’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 23m
Opening Day is just a few hours away, and the New York Mets and star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is on the last year of arbitration and will be a free agent after the season, remain apart by about $60 million in his contract extension...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Yankees, Mets taking different routes to what they hope will be 2021 success | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 31s
Unfinished business. That’s the New York vibe as we enter the 2021 season, based on the incomplete, empty sensation left over from last year’s pandemic-chopped 60-game schedule. Don’t get us wrong. J
Don’t Forget About Patrick Mazeika This Season
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2m
After receiving disappointing results from the catcher position last season, the New York Mets made it a priority to acquire one of the top backstops in free agency and they did exactly that by si
The Mets’ 2021 rotation could be the team’s best in years
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
The best pitcher in baseball headlines the Mets’ stellar rotation in 2021.
MLB rumors: Trevor Story, Corey Seager or Carlos Correa to Yankees is ‘possible’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 8m
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa are slated to be free agents after the 2021 season.
The Sports Daily - 2021 New York Mets' Season Preview
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
By Mike Phillips | March 30, 2021 9:51 am Spring training is over and the Major League Baseball season is finally set to begin. There ...
Luis Rojas enters Year 2 as Mets manager more comfortable - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 57m
Luis Rojas learned a lot in his rookie year as a major-league manager.
Ranking Mets player odds of making the 2021 All-Star team
by: Matthew Cacace — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
It is always fun to predict things for the upcoming season and look back at the end of the season to see how you did. The New York Mets had one of their be...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Also in 20 Questions: ruminating on the role baseball is going to play in American society this year. I think it’s a bigger one than most realize. Baseball is almost certainly going to be the thing that reintroduces the country to the idea of huge crowds: https://t.co/DrgTwkUQ9JBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I think all signs point to the Mets and Lindor working this out, or at least it should. For one, Steve Cohen needs to make his mark as the big-time owner he promised to be, especially after missing on free agent targets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
20 Questions is back for Opening Day. On Lindor’s dangerous game, the tepid extension market, Soto vs. Tatis vs. Acuña, bargaining update, novel idea for a better on-field product, potential ASG move, guess at Ohtani’s line and season predictions at ESPN+: https://t.co/DrgTwkUQ9JBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mnioannou: opening day on thursday, black jerseys coming back, lots of fun things happening in the #mets world so let’s add some more fun... time for a giveaway! win an unopened pack of 2003 #mets baseball cards RT and follow me and @metsmerized to win. winner will be chosen thursday #LGM https://t.co/bjnK0RuH3zBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get 🔒 in for the season with a fresh lock screen. #OpeningWeek | #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
RT @SNYtv: "The Mets will make the playoffs if they avoid the injury bug and play to their potential. It's really that simple." Predicting how the 2021 season will go for the Mets (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/ejIZKnNYOr https://t.co/yjaTyH1iUXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets