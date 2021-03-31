It was just twelve months ago that the Mets didn’t even call Wheeler and then dissed him in the media after he left. Every Mets fan should be on cloud nine right now, regardless of what happens with Lindor. We’ve arrived.

Good Fundies Brian 2017: payroll in bottom half of baseball 2018: enjoy first baseman Adrian Gonzalez 2019: we mortgaged the future for Robinson Cano 2020: we didn’t even call Wheeler 2021: we just offered Lindor a contract bigger than Betts Half of MetsTwitter: these are the same, to me