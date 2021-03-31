New York Mets
Mets, Francisco Lindor remain in extension stalemate as Opening Day deadline draws near | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 59m
The chances of the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor hammering out a long-term contract extension continue to dwindle.
Joan Payson: Mets' unheralded 'matriarch'
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 17m
NEW YORK -- On the final day of Women’s History Month, it’s important to mention the contributions of Joan Payson. Long before Kim Ng became the first woman to be a general manager in Major League Baseball, Payson was the principal owner of the Mets -
Lunch Time Links 3/31/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 30m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mixed Reports as Lindor Extension Negotiations Continue
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 36m
According to MetsMerized's Jack Ramsey, the expectation is that the Mets and Francisco Lindor are expected to continue their communications on a possible extension throughout the day. The source e
A deeper dive into the Mets’ 2021 schedule
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 38m
What will be the easy stretches and when will the Mets face a slog in 2021?
Report: Extension talks between Mets, Lindor stalled
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 39m
It appears the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor may not be able to agree on a potential extension before the star shortstop's Opening Day deadline after all.The two sides have been unable to agree on terms after continued negotiations, and no more...
Reviewing the Kansas City Royals Offseason
by: Ryan Blank — Prime Time Sports Talk 48m
The Royals had a busy offseason. They signed multiple free agents and dished out extensions, including the largest contract in franchise history.
Mets, Francisco Lindor not expected have more contract talks: source - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 53m
Francisco Lindor and the Mets entered Wednesday morning in a continued stalemate over the team’s offer for a contract extension, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
Ken Singleton expected to retire from Yankees’ YES booth — for real this time
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 58m
YES president of programming and production John Filippelli has been three-for-three in talking Ken Singleton out of retirement, but Filippelli sounded like this will be it. Singleton, a YES
It was just twelve months ago that the Mets didn’t even call Wheeler and then dissed him in the media after he left. Every Mets fan should be on cloud nine right now, regardless of what happens with Lindor. We’ve arrived.2017: payroll in bottom half of baseball 2018: enjoy first baseman Adrian Gonzalez 2019: we mortgaged the future for Robinson Cano 2020: we didn’t even call Wheeler 2021: we just offered Lindor a contract bigger than Betts Half of MetsTwitter: these are the same, to meBlogger / Podcaster
Player
RT @timbhealey: Source on Mets/Francisco Lindor contract negotiations: "No talks and none expected."Super Fan
One industry source on the #Mets and Francisco Lindor: “They’re talking as we speak, I’m sure (of it).” These things are normally bleak and come right down to the wire. Both sides are motivated to get a deal done. Everyone take a deep breatheBlogger / Podcaster
🍎🎧 NEW SHEA ANYTHING! 🎧🍎 @keithhernandez tells @martinonyc and @DougWilliamsSNY that Edwin Diaz is the key for the Mets this season: https://t.co/1rKl85xvJG SUBSCRIBE ✅ Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/DokpeKHIei Spotify: https://t.co/WlP5cUpJhrTV / Radio Network
RT @MLBGIFs: Major flow. #MakeItMajorOfficial Team Account
