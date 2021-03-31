New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 3/31/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 31m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Joan Payson: Mets' unheralded 'matriarch'
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 18m
NEW YORK -- On the final day of Women’s History Month, it’s important to mention the contributions of Joan Payson. Long before Kim Ng became the first woman to be a general manager in Major League Baseball, Payson was the principal owner of the Mets -
Mixed Reports as Lindor Extension Negotiations Continue
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 36m
According to MetsMerized's Jack Ramsey, the expectation is that the Mets and Francisco Lindor are expected to continue their communications on a possible extension throughout the day. The source e
A deeper dive into the Mets’ 2021 schedule
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m
What will be the easy stretches and when will the Mets face a slog in 2021?
Report: Extension talks between Mets, Lindor stalled
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 39m
It appears the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor may not be able to agree on a potential extension before the star shortstop's Opening Day deadline after all.The two sides have been unable to agree on terms after continued negotiations, and no more...
Mets, Francisco Lindor not expected have more contract talks: source - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 54m
Francisco Lindor and the Mets entered Wednesday morning in a continued stalemate over the team’s offer for a contract extension, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
Ken Singleton expected to retire from Yankees’ YES booth — for real this time
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 59m
YES president of programming and production John Filippelli has been three-for-three in talking Ken Singleton out of retirement, but Filippelli sounded like this will be it. Singleton, a YES
Tweets
-
The #Dodgers are the heavy favorites to win the World Series again per @betonline_ag. Here are their top 5 teams besides Dodgers (3/1) with chances to win WS: #Yankees: 11/2 #Padres: 9/1 Atlanta: 10/1 #WhiteSox: 10/1 #Mets: 12/1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TOMORROW AT 10AM ET! Our Queens "Shea Road" jacket will be back in stock. We're also dropping BLACK jackets, and zip up hoodies, along with a heather grey zip up hoodie version as well. ONLY 200 TOTAL MADE across the 4 styles. DON'T BE LATE ⤵️ https://t.co/ZRIO0vq1T2Super Fan
-
It was just twelve months ago that the Mets didn’t even call Wheeler and then dissed him in the media after he left. Every Mets fan should be on cloud nine right now, regardless of what happens with Lindor. We’ve arrived.2017: payroll in bottom half of baseball 2018: enjoy first baseman Adrian Gonzalez 2019: we mortgaged the future for Robinson Cano 2020: we didn’t even call Wheeler 2021: we just offered Lindor a contract bigger than Betts Half of MetsTwitter: these are the same, to meBlogger / Podcaster
-
Player
-
RT @timbhealey: Source on Mets/Francisco Lindor contract negotiations: "No talks and none expected."Super Fan
-
One industry source on the #Mets and Francisco Lindor: “They’re talking as we speak, I’m sure (of it).” These things are normally bleak and come right down to the wire. Both sides are motivated to get a deal done. Everyone take a deep breatheBlogger / Podcaster
