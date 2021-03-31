New York Mets
2021 MLB predictions: Why Braves have NL East edge over Mets
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
The Post’s Ken Davidoff previews the NL East. 1. Atlanta Braves O/U wins: 91.5 Key player: Freddie Freeman. It would seem impolite to not grant this designation to the reigning NL Most
Yankees, Mets combine for 5 of MLB’s 20 best-selling jerseys entering 2021 season | Which Yankees, Mets players made list? - nj.com
by: Brian FonsecaBFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6m
New York baseball clubs had five of the 20 best-selling MLB jerseys ahead of the 2021 season.
Mets, Francisco Lindor remain in extension stalemate as Opening Day deadline draws near | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 33m
The chances of the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor hammering out a long-term contract extension continue to dwindle.
Alex Rodriguez calling the season opener of the Mets, a team he tried to buy last year: 'Not strange at all' | Newsday
by: Neil Best — Newsday 56m
The Mets’ first game with Steve Cohen as their primary owner will feature a guy in the national television booth who was part of a group that made a strong bid to snatch the prize away from Cohen. Wil
Donn Clendenon: The Final Piece of the Puzzle
by: Rob Silverman — Mets Merized Online 58m
The 1969 World Series saw Jerry Koosman pick up the win in two of the four Mets victories. His ERA was 2.04 and he allowed only 7 hits in 17 2/3 innings pitched.Ron Swoboda hit .400 and made a
Jacob deGrom And The Hall Of Fame? Like The Rest Of Us, The New York Mets Ace Is Thinking About It
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 1h
Todd Frazier was the first one to mention deGrom and the Hall of Fame in the same sentence on Sept. 26, 2018, hours before deGrom made his final start of a Cy Young-award winning season in which he posted a 1.70 ERA, the third-lowest mark in a full...
Nationals vs. Mets: MLB Opening Day 2021 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pitching matchup, odds - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
The NL East rivals kick off their 2021 campaigns at Nationals Park
Mike's Mets - Building Better Pitching
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 2h
By Mike Steffanos Tim Britton had an outstanding piece in The Athletic today about the Mets organization's efforts to create a state-...
Tweets
The Nationals have a positive COVID-19 test. Mike Rizzo said on zoom, they will "certainly" have to make some roster moves. 5 people have been deemed close contact. They open against the Mets tmrw night.Blogger / Podcaster
“I remember talking to Zack the next day after Jared got let go,” said Raquel Ferreira, Scott’s former Red Sox colleague. “And even in the days afterwards, and he would just be like, ‘Oh, my God.’” Ferreira and Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran on Zack Scott: https://t.co/cJ9t5eA5rzBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Csquared12211: The Nationals are out here trying to do the Mets a favor and give them more time to sign Lindor. I see you guys. It’s not opening day until that first pitch. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
something to keep an eye onThe Nationals have a positive COVID-19 test. Mike Rizzo said on zoom, they will "certainly" have to make some roster moves. 5 people have been deemed close contact. They open against the Mets tmrw night.Beat Writer / Columnist
Just when spring training went so smoothly, the #Nats announce they have a positive COVID-19 test that could impact five people, including a staff member, for their season opener against the #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JessicaCamerato: GM Mike Rizzo announced there is one positive COVID test on the Nationals. They are conducting contact tracing (five people were in close contact) and next steps will be determined. Roster likely will be impacted.Blogger / Podcaster
