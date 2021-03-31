Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Nationals vs. Mets: MLB Opening Day 2021 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pitching matchup, odds - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

The NL East rivals kick off their 2021 campaigns at Nationals Park

nj.com
Yankees, Mets combine for 5 of MLB’s 20 best-selling jerseys entering 2021 season | Which Yankees, Mets players made list? - nj.com

by: Brian FonsecaBFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

New York baseball clubs had five of the 20 best-selling MLB jerseys ahead of the 2021 season.

Metro News
Mets, Francisco Lindor remain in extension stalemate as Opening Day deadline draws near | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 33m

The chances of the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor hammering out a long-term contract extension continue to dwindle. 

Newsday
Alex Rodriguez calling the season opener of the Mets, a team he tried to buy last year: 'Not strange at all' | Newsday

by: Neil Best Newsday 56m

The Mets’ first game with Steve Cohen as their primary owner will feature a guy in the national television booth who was part of a group that made a strong bid to snatch the prize away from Cohen. Wil

Mets Merized
Donn Clendenon: The Final Piece of the Puzzle

by: Rob Silverman Mets Merized Online 58m

The 1969 World Series saw Jerry Koosman pick up the win in two of the four Mets victories. His ERA was 2.04 and he allowed only 7 hits in 17 2/3 innings pitched.Ron Swoboda hit .400 and made a

Forbes

Jacob deGrom And The Hall Of Fame? Like The Rest Of Us, The New York Mets Ace Is Thinking About It

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 1h

Todd Frazier was the first one to mention deGrom and the Hall of Fame in the same sentence on Sept. 26, 2018, hours before deGrom made his final start of a Cy Young-award winning season in which he posted a 1.70 ERA, the third-lowest mark in a full...

New York Post
2021 MLB predictions: Why Braves have NL East edge over Mets

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

The Post’s Ken Davidoff previews the NL East. 1. Atlanta Braves O/U wins: 91.5 Key player: Freddie Freeman. It would seem impolite to not grant this designation to the reigning NL Most

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - Building Better Pitching

by: Mike Steffanos Mack's Mets 2h

  By  Mike Steffanos Tim Britton had an  outstanding piece  in  The Athletic  today about the Mets organization's efforts to create a state-...

Tweets

    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 1m
    Oh yippie!🙄 You know it had to start like this right?! #Mets #LGM #LFGM
    Britt Ghiroli
    The Nationals have a positive COVID-19 test. Mike Rizzo said on zoom, they will "certainly" have to make some roster moves. 5 people have been deemed close contact. They open against the Mets tmrw night.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 2m
    “I remember talking to Zack the next day after Jared got let go,” said Raquel Ferreira, Scott’s former Red Sox colleague. “And even in the days afterwards, and he would just be like, ‘Oh, my God.’” Ferreira and Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran on Zack Scott: https://t.co/cJ9t5eA5rz
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    metspolice.com @metspolice 2m
    RT @Csquared12211: The Nationals are out here trying to do the Mets a favor and give them more time to sign Lindor. I see you guys. It’s not opening day until that first pitch. #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 4m
    something to keep an eye on
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale 6m
    Just when spring training went so smoothly, the #Nats announce they have a positive COVID-19 test that could impact five people, including a staff member, for their season opener against the #Mets
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 6m
    RT @JessicaCamerato: GM Mike Rizzo announced there is one positive COVID test on the Nationals. They are conducting contact tracing (five people were in close contact) and next steps will be determined. Roster likely will be impacted.
    Blogger / Podcaster
