New York Mets

Yardbarker
Mets-Nationals Opening Day game in doubt due to COVID-19?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 36m

The Washington Nationals had at least one player test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener at home versus the Mets.

Dodgers Report
Betts, Bellinger top MLB jersey sales; Trout 10th

by: Associated Press ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 2m

The Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger have the top-selling jerseys in MLB. Mike Trout, the consensus best player in baseball, ranked 10th on the list released Wednesday.

Daily News
5 Nationals will miss Opening Day vs. Mets due to COVID - New York Daily News

by: DAILY NEWS SPORTS STAFF NY Daily News 5m

The Washington Nationals have become the prime example of we’re not out of the woods yet.

Newsday
1 Nationals player positive for COVID; 4 others quarantined | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5m

(AP) -- A Washington Nationals player tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined after contact tracing on the eve of the regular season's start, general

The Mets Police
Lindor, deGrom and Vulgar Pete among MLB’s top selling jerseys

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19m

If you have been wondering what Media Goon has been spending all his money on, look no further. MLB’s Biggest Star Mookie Betts – you know Mookie, the guy you wouldn’t trade Matt Harvey for – leads the back. Famous Mets Lindor, deGrom and Vulgar...

MLB Trade Rumors
Latest On Talks Between Mets, Michael Conforto

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 36m

The chances of the Mets extending shortstop Francisco Lindor before his deadline on Thursday appear slim. In further unwelcome news &hellip;

Mets Merized
Washington Nationals Receive Positive COVID-19 Test

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 45m

On the eve of the New York Mets season opening game against the Washington Nationals, GM Mike Rizzo announced that one person has tested positive for COVID-19.While it hasn't been announced wh

WFAN
Nationals have positive COVID-19 test ahead of Opening Day

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 48m

Nationals have positive COVID-19 test ahead of Opening Day, according to general manager Mike Rizzo, and five others have been deemed close contact.

