Mets Sticking To Offer To Francisco Lindor Bad Idea
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 22m
Being honest and fair, the 10 year/$325 million offer to Francisco Lindor was absolutely offering the superstar a contract everyone should’ve expected him to accept. As such, it’s a fin…
Mets fans will get full serving of A-Rod on Opening Night
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 9m
Alex Rodriguez could be like the man he called his “North Star.” He could be in an owner’s box, like George Steinbrenner once ruled. Rodriguez could have been the Mets’ boss. He, J.Lo and
21 Bold Predictions for 2021 | Articles | Bill James Online
by: N/A — Bill James Online 2h
And, as always, you're invited to post your own predictions in the comments below, and we can check back on our collective prognostical power at the end of the year. 1.
NY Mets: Jacob deGrom makes Dwight Gooden clear schedule to watch
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
When Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Mets, Dwight Gooden makes sure his schedule is clear to watch.
Mets 2021 Season Preview Part 2: The Bullpen By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ TheNY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
Today in Part 2 of my Met Season Preview series we look at the bullpen which in modern day baseball is such an important aspect of the game. A good bullpen can […]
Top 3 Lineups Entering The 2021 MLB Season
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
Major league baseball is almost here with many offseason changes. Here are the top 3 lineups entering the 2021 MLB season.
Luis Rojas discusses latest Francisco Lindor news
by: Carton & Roberts — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
Luis Rojas discusses latest Francisco Lindor news with Carton & Roberts as the deadline of Opening Day approaches: has it become a distraction?
Update on the Francisco Lindor contract extension talks
by: @northjersey — North Jersey 3h
Mets beat writer Justin Toscano provides an update on the contract extension talks between the Mets and Francisco Lindor.
Our Cy Young picks for 2021? NL 1. Walker Buehler, Dodgers 2. Jacob deGrom, Mets 3. Luis Castillo, Reds AL 1. Gerrit Cole, Yankees 2. Shane Bieber, Indians 3. Lucas Giolito, White Sox https://t.co/F7DI3hTFZjBlogger / Podcaster
Is the Francisco Lindor contract situation a distraction to the Mets? Luis Rojas weighed in on @CartonRoberts.TV / Radio Network
RT @MLB: 30 teams. 162 games. 1 champion. This is our moment. #MakeItMajorOfficial Team Account
RT @jamadrop: #Mets podcast LIVE now https://t.co/raGbU3LezI with @dailystacheBlogger / Podcaster
Back up the dummy truck... our first canary is here to be picked up... learn businessIf the Mets don’t extend Lindor by 7 p.m. tomorrow, it’s absolutely an abject failure. Not only does it became a distraction, it leaves a stain on the organization, who acquired him with the caveat that he would likely be extended. Somebody needs to pick up the phone.Blogger / Podcaster
Aka mute the TV tomorrow night and sync up @WayneRandazzo and @HowieRoseGreat news! Starting with Thursday’s game, #Mets fans in the New York area will be able to listen to games this season on the WCBS 880 website, the @Audacy app, and any devices or smart speakers that play WCBS 880! Learn more: https://t.co/ySh8uMK2QF https://t.co/VfNWO7OTD1Super Fan
