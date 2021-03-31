Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB On The Record: NL East GMs explain where they stand as Mets prepare to challenge Braves

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

The Braves are the defending champs. The Mets are going for it. The Phillies kept the band together. The Nationals have blinding star power. And even the Marlins somehow made the playoffs last year.

Sports Illustrated
60304157_thumbnail

Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor Have Reached Stalemate in Contract Negotiations

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 46m

The Mets have reportedly offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million deal, while Lindor is asking for 12 years and $385 million.

Newsday
60304001_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor's no-deal takes air out of Opening Night | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 58m

WASHINGTON — April 1, 7:09 p.m. It’s been circled on the Mets’ calendar for what seems like decades, not merely months. The exact moment real baseball, a game that actually counts, begins new. So why

SNY Mets

The latest Francisco Lindor extension update courtesy of Andy Martino | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino updates how Francisco Lindor’s contract extension negotiations with the New York Mets are going as of Wednesday night.Subscrib...

The New York Times
60303756_thumbnail

Nationals Player Tests Positive for Virus Before Opening Day

by: David Waldstein NY Times 1h

Because of contract-tracing rules, four other players and a staff member will be held out of Washington’s season opener against the Mets on Thursday.

Yardbarker
60303539_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor, Mets approaching deadline without long-term contract

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has repeatedly said he won't negotiate past Opening Day. 

New York Post
60303365_thumbnail

Mets fans will get full serving of A-Rod on Opening Night

by: Andrew Marchand New York Post 2h

Alex Rodriguez could be like the man he called his “North Star.” He could be in an owner’s box, like George Steinbrenner once ruled. Rodriguez could have been the Mets’ boss. He, J.Lo and

Mets Daddy

Mets Sticking To Offer To Francisco Lindor Bad Idea

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Being honest and fair, the 10 year/$325 million offer to Francisco Lindor was absolutely offering the superstar a contract everyone should’ve expected him to accept. As such, it’s a fin…

