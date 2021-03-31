New York Mets
Francisco Lindor's no-deal takes air out of Opening Night | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 58m
WASHINGTON — April 1, 7:09 p.m. It’s been circled on the Mets’ calendar for what seems like decades, not merely months. The exact moment real baseball, a game that actually counts, begins new. So why
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor Have Reached Stalemate in Contract Negotiations
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 46m
The Mets have reportedly offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million deal, while Lindor is asking for 12 years and $385 million.
MLB On The Record: NL East GMs explain where they stand as Mets prepare to challenge Braves
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
The Braves are the defending champs. The Mets are going for it. The Phillies kept the band together. The Nationals have blinding star power. And even the Marlins somehow made the playoffs last year.
The latest Francisco Lindor extension update courtesy of Andy Martino | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino updates how Francisco Lindor’s contract extension negotiations with the New York Mets are going as of Wednesday night.Subscrib...
Nationals Player Tests Positive for Virus Before Opening Day
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 1h
Because of contract-tracing rules, four other players and a staff member will be held out of Washington’s season opener against the Mets on Thursday.
Francisco Lindor, Mets approaching deadline without long-term contract
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor has repeatedly said he won't negotiate past Opening Day.
Mets fans will get full serving of A-Rod on Opening Night
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 2h
Alex Rodriguez could be like the man he called his “North Star.” He could be in an owner’s box, like George Steinbrenner once ruled. Rodriguez could have been the Mets’ boss. He, J.Lo and
Mets Sticking To Offer To Francisco Lindor Bad Idea
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
Being honest and fair, the 10 year/$325 million offer to Francisco Lindor was absolutely offering the superstar a contract everyone should’ve expected him to accept. As such, it’s a fin…
Tweets
-
For the next generation. #MakeItMajor
-
David Meter has to be the dumbest agent in sports.
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Mets and Michael Conforto never really got close on an extension this spring. Both sides in different realms as far as dollars. While Conforto hasn't drawn a hard line on Opening Day to finish extension talks, there is a much better chance of him heading to free agency than not.
-
Will we get another classic Opening Day moment from the #Mets tomorrow? #LGM #LFGM
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: A-Rod didn't get the Mets, but he'll still be front & center on their Opening Night.
-
RT @whutyearisit: lost in all the cohen/lindor debate is that lindor's agent has a track record of negotiating horrible deals and holding out for money that will never come, so maybe instead of saying lindor hates the mets we should campaign for him to find a better agent
