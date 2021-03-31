Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
60048587_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor wants $375 million from Mets?

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 20m

Francisco Lindor reportedly wants a 12-year, $375 million contract from the New York Mets. They are offering $325 million.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2021: Top-selling jerseys list includes Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor and Enrique Hernandez - CBSSports.com

by: Gabriel Fernandez CBS Sports 50m

Here are the jerseys everyone wanted to buy

New York Post
60305603_thumbnail

Mets will have to meet Jacob deGrom’s high standard

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 7m

WASHINGTON — For Mets fans of a certain generation it was Tom Seaver, and it wasn’t just that he was on your team. Better was seeing him, counting the four days in between starts — and, yes, it

Blogging Mets
60304721_thumbnail

2021 Mets Prediction: I’m Not on the Bandwagon

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 1h

This is a painful post to write because in a time of optimism for Mets fans, I find myself pessimistic. Not much. And they have James McCann, an upgrade over Wilson Ramos.

MLB Trade Rumors
59727263_thumbnail

Offseason In Review: Toronto Blue Jays

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The biggest free agent contract of the offseason (and the biggest contract in franchise history) was the highlight of a &hellip;

Sports Illustrated
60304157_thumbnail

Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor Have Reached Stalemate in Contract Negotiations

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 2h

The Mets have reportedly offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million deal, while Lindor is asking for 12 years and $385 million.

Newsday
60304001_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor's no-deal takes air out of Opening Night | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

WASHINGTON — April 1, 7:09 p.m. It’s been circled on the Mets’ calendar for what seems like decades, not merely months. The exact moment real baseball, a game that actually counts, begins new. So why

Big League Stew
60303819_thumbnail

MLB On The Record: NL East GMs explain where they stand as Mets prepare to challenge Braves

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h

The Braves are the defending champs. The Mets are going for it. The Phillies kept the band together. The Nationals have blinding star power. And even the Marlins somehow made the playoffs last year.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets