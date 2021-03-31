New York Mets
Francisco Lindor wants $375 million from Mets?
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 20m
Francisco Lindor reportedly wants a 12-year, $375 million contract from the New York Mets. They are offering $325 million.
MLB Opening Day 2021: Top-selling jerseys list includes Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor and Enrique Hernandez - CBSSports.com
by: Gabriel Fernandez — CBS Sports 50m
Here are the jerseys everyone wanted to buy
Mets will have to meet Jacob deGrom’s high standard
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 7m
WASHINGTON — For Mets fans of a certain generation it was Tom Seaver, and it wasn’t just that he was on your team. Better was seeing him, counting the four days in between starts — and, yes, it
2021 Mets Prediction: I’m Not on the Bandwagon
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 1h
This is a painful post to write because in a time of optimism for Mets fans, I find myself pessimistic. Not much. And they have James McCann, an upgrade over Wilson Ramos.
Offseason In Review: Toronto Blue Jays
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The biggest free agent contract of the offseason (and the biggest contract in franchise history) was the highlight of a …
Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor Have Reached Stalemate in Contract Negotiations
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 2h
The Mets have reportedly offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million deal, while Lindor is asking for 12 years and $385 million.
Francisco Lindor's no-deal takes air out of Opening Night | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
WASHINGTON — April 1, 7:09 p.m. It’s been circled on the Mets’ calendar for what seems like decades, not merely months. The exact moment real baseball, a game that actually counts, begins new. So why
MLB On The Record: NL East GMs explain where they stand as Mets prepare to challenge Braves
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h
The Braves are the defending champs. The Mets are going for it. The Phillies kept the band together. The Nationals have blinding star power. And even the Marlins somehow made the playoffs last year.
The Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with Francisco Lindor https://t.co/tI9bdg7rFSTV / Radio Network
Highest-paid MLB players (total value) 1.) Mike Trout - $426.5M 2.) Mookie Betts - $365M 3.) Francisco Lindor - $341M 4.) Fernando Tatis Jr. - $340M 5.) Bryce Harper - $330MBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @busyxb: IS IT TIME FOR THE METS TO DO GOOD?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?!? CAUSE BABY I AM REAADDDDY https://t.co/ndZ7xsSFyvBlogger / Podcaster
Was there really any doubt?! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
So with this year’s $22.3M salary plus the extension, Lindor is due 11 years at $362.3M, though deferrals likely to lower current day value. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
BREAKING: Francisco Lindor and the Mets have a deal, per source. Ten years, $341 million.Blogger / Podcaster
